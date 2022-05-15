Cook secures Brands Hatch Indy double after defensive masterclass, Chilton on reverse grid pole

Rich Energy BTC Racing‘s Josh Cook secured a double win around Brands Hatch Indy on Sunday afternoon in a defensive masterclass as he sealed Round Five of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC)

This weekend, the coverage has shifted for the final two races over to ITV1 and for viewers who may not be familiar with the all action motorsport series, they were treated to a fine example of the close racing on offer as Cook withstood massive pressure to take the lights to flag win.

After sealing the opener, Cook made a strong getaway from ROKiT MB Motorsport driver Jake Hill who looked to be a man on a mission but there was multiple contact down the field as Laser Tools Racing duo Aiden Moffat and Dexter Patterson as well as Power Maxed Racing‘s Ash Hand and Michael Crees and Dan Rowbottom who were all running mid pack in Race One were all caught up.

But after that melee, Dan Cammish battled with Rory Butcher only to escape and join the leading pack of Cook and Hill only for the latter to spurn any chances towards the end as he clipped the kerb at Druids which spun his BMW 330e M Sport and sent him down towards seventh where he finished the race.

This left only the NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST of Cammish to attack Cook and it was a drag to the line as Cook concluded his masterclass round the Kent circuit.

Rory Butcher after another impressive drive finished third, while reigning champion Ash Sutton was fourth as he continues steadily after a poor start to the season. Tom Ingram and Gordon Shedden finished ahead of Hill with Dan Lloyd, George Gamble and Colin Turkington completing the top ten. There was also a point for Jade Edwards who continues her good day so far ascending up the grid just behind her teammate Jason Plato.

It will be Tom Chilton who was 12th who is on reverse grid pole ahead of Bobby Thompson, Turkington, Gamble, Lloyd, Hill and Shedden finishing the top seven reversed.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Brands Hatch Indy



1. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing 24 laps

2. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +0.253s

3. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +0.932s

4. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +4.381s

5. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +7.185s

6. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +10.086s

7. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +10.384s

8. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +10.889s

9. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +11.965s

10. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +12.666s

11. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +13.032

12. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +13.558s

13. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +17.570s

14. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +18.143s

15. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +18.316s

16. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +22.026s

17. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +23.999s

18. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +24.900s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +25.117s

20. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +31.305s

21. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +38.800s

22. PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +39.506

23. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +1 lap

24. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +3 laps

25. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17 laps

26. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +24 laps

27. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +24 laps

28. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +24 laps