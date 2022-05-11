Edoardo Mortara on Berlin Potential: “I know that we can contend for big points”

Edoardo Mortara is eyeing strong performances in Qualifying for this weekend’s double header at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, with the Swiss racer knowing the importance at starting near the front of the field.

The ROKiT Venturi Racing driver has shown he has had the pace during the races during the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season but fighting through the field has meant he has not been able to score as many points as he would have liked heading to the Berlin E-Prix. He currently sits fifth in the standings, thirty-two points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mortara had a good weekend in Berlin during season seven last year, and he hopes for a return to the kind of form that took him to the top of the Drivers’ Championship earlier in the season.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Berlin,” said Mortara. “Last season we showed real promise in Berlin and in Race One, we missed out on the win by only a handful of tenths of a second.

“Although we have had the pace to fight through the field this season, qualifying is as important as ever. If I can start in a good position, I know that we can contend for big points and hopefully have a strong race weekend.”

“I know that we have the potential to score podiums and race wins” – Lucas di Grassi

Team-mate Lucas di Grassi says he has not yet had a perfect weekend this season, with the Brazilian scoring only one podium finish in the opening six races of the campaign.

The former Formula E champion has shown signs of his potential this year but feels he has not put everything together across a complete race weekend to fulfil that potential, with podiums and wins definitely his target when they do.

“Statistically, Tempelhof is one of my best circuits and with six podiums and two wins, Berlin is also a city that I enjoy racing in,” said di Grassi. “So far this year we have shown strong, competitive pace and although our results haven’t always aligned, I know that we have the potential to score podiums and race wins.

“That’s the target this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting back out on track.”