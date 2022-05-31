Nitro Rallycross

Kris Meeke to share XITE Nitro RX ride with Button

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: XITE Energy Racing

XITE Energy Racing announced Monday that Kris Meeke will enter the world of rallycross, serving as a replacement driver for Jenson Button in the Nitro Rallycross season opener at Lydden Hill on 18/19 June, followed by dates in Sweden (30/31 July) and Saudi Arabia (10/11 December). The news comes due to scheduling conflicts that prevent Button from taking part.

Meeke competed in the World Rally Championship from 2002 to 2019, during which he won five times with ninety-four stage victories. He also won the Intercontinental Rally Challenge in 2009 and finished third in the Junior WRC in 2005.

His World Rally career came to a close after the 2019 season, though he continued rallying on a sporadic basis. In 2021, he added rally raid to his résumé when he entered the Dakar Rally, competing in the T3 class but struggled with mechanical issues; nevertheless, he described the experience as “simply incredible”. Meeke was placed on standby for Giniel de Villiers at the 2022 Rally after he tested positive for COVID-19, but de Villiers ultimately ran the race. Despite missing out on another Dakar run, the Briton continued his rally raid adventures by competing in the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and won the T3 category.

In addition to the Button/Meeke entry, XITE Energy Racing fields the #42 for owner Oliver Bennett, both in the new Group E class.

“I’m really excited to join the team,” said Meeke. “When Oli contacted me and was speaking about the car and the amount of power it’s putting out with this full electric machine, it definitely makes you intrigued. Being asked to join the XITE Energy Racing team with Oli is something nice to be part of. I’m really happy to be able to come and hopefully give some helpful input into their programme.”

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
1616 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
Articles
Related posts
Nitro RallycrossOff RoadRallycross

Bakkerud and Larsson Join Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for 2023 NRX Campaign

By
1 Mins read
Andreas Bakkerud and Robin Larsson have been named the top heads at DRR for the upcoming 2023 NRX Season.
Nitro RallycrossOff Road

ERX Motor Park faces local challenges, questions about future

By
5 Mins read
ERX Motor Park, host of Championship Off-Road and Nitro Rallycross, and its expansion plans are targets of local opposition due to noise/traffic complaints. Both sides made their cases to the city on Monday.
Nitro Rallycross

Vermont SportsCar to field Group E for Pastrana, Martell

By
2 Mins read
Travis Pastrana and Conner Martell will team up in Nitro Rallycross’ Group E class for Vermont SportsCar, though the former will still make a title defence in the series’ Supercars with Subaru.