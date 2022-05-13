Maximilian Günther: “We need to optimize our package to be strong overall”

Maximilian Günther says this weekend’s Berlin E-Prix double-header will be a challenge for all drivers, with the German aiming for a return to the points after a troubled start to the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The Nissan e.dams driver was on course for the top ten in the last round in Monaco, but a lack of usable energy cost him dearly as he dropped to the back of the field on the final lap.

However, Günther is heading to a track he knows well and has fond memories of, with the German having taken a victory at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit back in 2020.

“I’m very much looking forward to my second home race of the season!” said Günther. “My first one was last week in Monaco, where I live, and now Berlin.

“It’s always a challenge to race here. The high grip levels of the concrete surface are quite unique, and there are a lot of overtaking opportunities. So we need to optimize our package to be strong overall.

“I have happy memories from this track – I won here two seasons ago, but there were no fans present. It would be great to put on a good show for my home supporters this weekend.”

Buemi Seeking Improvements in Qualifying

Team-mate Sébastien Buemi knows the importance of getting the set-up right in Berlin, and in particular, reacting to the change in track direction from one day to the next.

However, the Swiss racer says an improvement in Qualifying performance is needed as it is difficult to maximise their pace if they are constantly starting from towards the back of the pack.

Buemi points to the previous round in Monaco where, after starting twenty-second and last on the grid, he fought his way up to finish inside the points in eighth. However, he knows it could have been better had he qualified better.

“Berlin is a cool track and I know it well,” said Buemi. “We race the circuit in different directions each day and, even though it is the same track, this change makes a significant difference. So it is up to us to adapt from one day to the next the best we can.

“I had a strong race in Monaco, coming from P22 to P8; now we need to work on our weakness which is qualifying. If we can manage to start higher up the grid then we should be able to score more points, because I think we have a good car in the race.

“I’ve had some good success in the past in Berlin, so hopefully we can get a strong result this weekend.”