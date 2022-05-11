Mitch Evans: “I’m keen to build on the positive momentum” in Berlin

Mitch Evans is aiming to maintain the momentum from the past couple of rounds of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season this weekend, with the New Zealander looking for another good haul of points at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver took a double victory in the Rome E-Prix and followed that up with a second place in the Monaco E-Prix, with Evans only nine points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne heading into this weekends Berlin E-Prix.

Evans says that despite the good run of results, there are always things to improve on, and he is keen to do just that this weekend in Germany.

“Monaco was another strong weekend for me and I’m delighted I could bring home another trophy for the team,” said Evans. “That said, there is always room for improvement and I’m keen to build on the positive momentum.

“I secured a podium in Berlin last year and with only nine points between myself and the top of the driver standings, I’m determined to bring home another points haul this weekend.”

“I know it is important to look forward rather than back” – Sam Bird

Team-mate Sam Bird saw his luck desert him in Monaco, but he knows from being in the championship since the beginning that it is important to look forward rather than back, so has all his attention on the two races in Berlin.

The British racer says having a double header weekend in Germany means he has double the opportunities to score good points, with Bird aiming to maintain his unbroken record of winning at least one race in every Formula E season.

“Monaco was a challenging weekend for me but having raced in Formula E since its inception, I know it is important to look forward rather than back,” said Bird. “The Tempelhof circuit is a key fixture on the Formula E calendar and one that we all know extremely well.

“A double-header means I have double the opportunities to deliver strong results for the team and score some valuable points. I’m ready for the challenge.”