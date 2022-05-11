Formula E

Mitch Evans: “I’m keen to build on the positive momentum” in Berlin

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham/FIA Formula E

Mitch Evans is aiming to maintain the momentum from the past couple of rounds of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season this weekend, with the New Zealander looking for another good haul of points at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver took a double victory in the Rome E-Prix and followed that up with a second place in the Monaco E-Prix, with Evans only nine points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne heading into this weekends Berlin E-Prix.

Evans says that despite the good run of results, there are always things to improve on, and he is keen to do just that this weekend in Germany.

“Monaco was another strong weekend for me and I’m delighted I could bring home another trophy for the team,” said Evans. “That said, there is always room for improvement and I’m keen to build on the positive momentum.

“I secured a podium in Berlin last year and with only nine points between myself and the top of the driver standings, I’m determined to bring home another points haul this weekend.”

“I know it is important to look forward rather than back” – Sam Bird

Team-mate Sam Bird saw his luck desert him in Monaco, but he knows from being in the championship since the beginning that it is important to look forward rather than back, so has all his attention on the two races in Berlin.

The British racer says having a double header weekend in Germany means he has double the opportunities to score good points, with Bird aiming to maintain his unbroken record of winning at least one race in every Formula E season.

“Monaco was a challenging weekend for me but having raced in Formula E since its inception, I know it is important to look forward rather than back,” said Bird.  “The Tempelhof circuit is a key fixture on the Formula E calendar and one that we all know extremely well.

“A double-header means I have double the opportunities to deliver strong results for the team and score some valuable points. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Sam Bird sits twelfth in the standings heading to Berlin – Credit: Alastair Staley / LAT Images
Share
12739 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Brazil to Join Formula E Calendar for First Time in Season Nine with São Paulo Race

By
2 Mins read
Brazil will join the Formula E calendar in season nine after the announcement that São Paulo has signed a five-year contract to play host to the championship.
Formula E

Porsche show pace but Monaco weekend ends in disappointment

By
2 Mins read
It was a weekend to forget for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team as both Pascal Wehrlein and André Lotterer were forced to retire from the Monaco e-Prix.
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne: “My start to the season wasn't easy, but consistency is paying off now”

By
2 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne took his first victory of the Formula E season in the Monaco E-Prix, but team-mate Nyck de Vries struggled and could only manage tenth.