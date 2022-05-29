Morgan holds off Turkington and Sutton to seal Thruxton finale win

After by their own admission a poor start to the weekend, Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport have a win to celebrate in Sunday’s Thruxton finale with Adam Morgan sealing Round Nine of the 2022 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Morgan who reached 300 race starts earlier in the day sealed his first win of the season in a superb race featuring for the most part three of the likely title protagonists in Morgan, Colin Turkington and Ash Sutton battling it out.

Starting the reverse grid race from second on the grid, he jumped ahead of a slow starting Jason Plato who dropped down behind Sutton into fourth and battled with his former teammate and rival albeit it was the NAPA Racing UK driver who had the last laugh as Plato went off and with grass filling the front of the car, he had to pit which effectively ended his race.

Sutton ramped up pressure on Turkington and this allowed Morgan to get away while the two title rivals for the past few seasons squabbled albeit the Team BMW driver came out on top with the former ending the weekend second in the drivers’ standings after a trio of podiums.

Josh Cook finished behind Dan Rowbottom in fifth after his double win and sits 23 points ahead of the pack with Sutton and Turkington following behind. Finishing the top ten was Tom Ingram as he recovered from his race one woes, his teammate Dan Lloyd, the impressive Power Maxed Racing duo of Michael Crees and Ash Hand and finally Rory Butcher.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Thruxton

1. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport 17 laps

2. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.599s

3. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +1.003s

4. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +3.787s

5. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +4.535s

6. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +4.744s

7. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +7.884s

8. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +8.168s

9. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +8.638s

10. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +15.793s

11. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +16.611s

12. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +19.307s

13. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +21.837s

14. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +22.151s

15. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +24.587s

16. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +28.632s

17. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +29.028s

18. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +30.580s

19. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +31.087s

20. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +37.286s

21. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +37.541s

22. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +1:05.089s

23. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +1 lap

24. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +1 lap

25. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean + 2 laps

26. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +3 laps

27. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +5 laps

28. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +10 laps

29. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +12 laps