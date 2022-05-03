Formula E

Porsche show pace but Monaco weekend ends in disappointment

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Porsche

It was a frustrating day in Monte-Carlo for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, after showing early pace in the day, both Porsche 99X Electric cars failed to finish the FIA Formula E Monaco e-Prix.

Both André Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein showed fantastic pace in qualifying, making it through to the head-to-head stages, with both Porsche drivers pitted against each other around the narrow streets of Monaco. Wehrlein managed to set a faster time that his teammate, despite making contact with a barrier on his lap, moving on through to the next stage.

Wehrlein would face Jaguar TCS Racing‘s Mitch Evans in the battle for pole position, unfortunately for the German driver it would be the Kiwi that would edge ahead with an impressive lap to start from pole position.

Starting from the front row of the grid, Wehrlein showed promising pace, which included a pass after the tunnel exit before the harbour chicane which would see him take the lead of the race. As he pushed on to move away from the chasing field the Porsche 99X Electric suddenly lost pace, forcing him out of the race.

Credit: Porsche

“What a disappointing weekend. On the positive side, the qualifying went well and we were fast in the race. We don’t yet know why the car suddenly stopped while I was in the lead.”  said Wehrlein following the race.

André Lotterer wouldn’t get much opportunity to shine, starting the race from sixth place and moving up to fifth place, his race was ended early after he was forced in the barriers and out of the race at the first corner on the restart from a safety car phase.

“The race went really well at first. I was fighting for a better position when the guy behind me hit the rear of my car and shoved me into the wall.” said Lotterer.

Director of Factory Motorsport Formula E, Florian Modlinger was understandably disappointed with the end result of the weekend, but was happy with the pace that was shown in the early stages.

“This is a bitter day for the team,” Modlinger reflected. “After a very good first half, Pascal was leading the field only to have a technical defect throw him out of contention. We now have to analyse what happened. At the restart after the safety car phase, André was knocked out of the race by a competitor.

“The driver and the team put in a strong qualifying performance and a promising start to the race, but unfortunately weren’t rewarded in the end.” he added.

Still, we’re looking ahead with confidence. We’ve been competitive on all tracks this season. In Berlin, we’ll try to come back even stronger and earn the points that we missed out on in Monaco despite our good effort.”

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook
Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord

Share
2982 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne: “My start to the season wasn't easy, but consistency is paying off now”

By
2 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne took his first victory of the Formula E season in the Monaco E-Prix, but team-mate Nyck de Vries struggled and could only manage tenth.
Formula E

Frijns Happy with Fourth after Fearing Damage Would End Monaco E-Prix Chances

By
1 Mins read
Robin Frijns feared damage to his Envision Racing car would end his Monaco E-Prix, but he held on to take a creditable fourth place.
Formula E

Vergne Happy with Podium but Rues Full Course Yellow Timing in Monaco E-Prix

By
1 Mins read
Jean-Éric Vergne felt unfortunate to lose out the chance to use his second attack mode after a full course yellow was called by the race director.