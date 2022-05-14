Turkington seals 25th BTCC career pole with BMW domination at Brands Hatch

Team BMW‘s Colin Turkington will look to kick start his title charge tomorrow (Sunday 15th) at Brands Hatch Indy after sealing a 25th career pole position earlier on Saturday during qualifying.
It is a front row dominated by BMW with Turkington’s teammates, Jake Hill and Stephen Jelley finishing just behind with Adam Morgan for Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport also getting in on the act as he continues to impress alongside rookie George Gamble who finished 7th in another strong qualifying effort
The leading front wheel drive effort came from the Honda of Josh Cook in fifth with Tom Ingram who performed admirably with no hybrid with the perils of being top of the Drivers’ Championship evident still finishing sixth. While behind Gamble was the NAPA Racing UK effort of Dan Cammish with his team-mate and reigning champion, Ash Sutton continuing his issues and he sits 18th place.
Similarly, Jason Plato struggled for pace down in 22nd place and so both will be drivers to watch out for on the Indy circuit on Sunday afternoon with a potential eye on the reverse grid. Rory Butcher and Dan Rowbottom rounded out the top ten, with the latter likely not pleased with his efforts but he won the bragging rights over his teammate Gordon Shedden who sits in 11th.
As usual, the closeness of the field was evident over the 25 minute session with Turkington all the way down to Jade Edwards in 25th were all within a second with only Nic Hamilton, Jack Butel, Rick Parfitt and Will Powell not within that range.
2022 British Touring Car Championship – Qualifying – Brands Hatch Indy
1. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW 47.539s
2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +0.167s
3. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +0.170s
4. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +0.186s
5. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +0.218s
6. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.233s
7. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +0.256s
8. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +0.256s
9. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +0.257s
10. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.266s
11. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.324s
12. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.327s
13. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.333s
14. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +0.362s
15. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.382s
16. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.390s
17. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +0.423s
18. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +0.423s
19. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +0.461s
20. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +0.506s
21. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +0.594s
22. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +0.613s
23. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +0.620s
24. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +0.765s
25. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +0.811s
26. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +1.102s
27. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +1.439s
28. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +1.608s
29. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +1.664s