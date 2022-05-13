Wehrlein Confident of Porsche’s Victory Chances in Berlin Double-Header

Pascal Wehrlein is looking to put the disappointment of losing a potential victory in the Monaco E-Prix two weeks ago behind him as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship rolls into Germany for the Berlin E-Prix double-header this weekend.

The Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team driver had just taken over the lead when he suddenly slowed in Monaco, and he was forced to pull over and stop the car, ending his chances of a second victory of the season.

Despite that disappointment, Wehrlein says the team are eager to race in front of their home fans this weekend, and the pace the team showed in Monaco prior to the retirement gives him hope that they will be quick this weekend at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

“We’re all looking forward to this race,” said Wehrlein. “In Berlin, there will be a lot of Porsche fans at the racetrack supporting us from the sidelines. This will be a real home game and a special motivation for the whole team.

“The competition in Formula E is extreme, you can’t win every weekend. In Mexico, we gave a very strong performance, and even in Monaco a podium finish would’ve been possible, maybe even a win. Everything was coming together.

“The car felt great right up until we retired, we had the right strategy and our setup changes were good. If this is also the case in Berlin, we have an excellent chance to secure our second win of the season.”

Wehrlein admits that he is not a fan of having the two races run in different directions in Berlin, but he accepts it and hopes that Porsche can be quick on both layouts this weekend.

“Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of the idea,” admitted Wehrlein. “We have to prepare for two track variants, and all that in the short timeframe between Monaco and Berlin.

“However, it won’t be a big problem to get used to, particularly because we’ve often driven both variants in the past. I don’t particularly prefer one over the other. We need to try to be fast on both tracks.”

“We’ve always looked really good in Berlin” – André Lotterer

Team-mate André Lotterer is also thrilled by the chance of racing in front of his home fans this weekend, although the German is still seeking his maiden Formula E victory.

Lotterer has come close to victory this year, finishing second to Wehrlein in the Mexico City E-Prix, but he was taken out of a strong position in Monaco by an out-of-control Oliver Rowland. But he has high hopes at a track Porsche have been strong at in the past this weekend.

“We’ve always looked really good in Berlin,” said Lotterer. “With the progress we’ve made, I’m certain we have a successful weekend ahead of us. What I’m looking forward to the most is the enthusiasm of the fans.

“Although I live in Monaco, Berlin is a real home race for me. I love this city.”

Lotterer says Porsche need to put the setbacks they had in Monaco behind them and focus on getting the best out of their cars in Berlin, and he knows that if they continue to put in the hard work, more successes will come for them.

“We experienced highs and lows, and sometimes a few points slipped through our fingers but we’re doing a good job as a team,” he said. “We’ve improved enormously, especially in qualifying.

“The Formula E is a very competitive world championship, and nobody makes it onto the podium at every race. We mustn’t let setbacks like in Monaco deter us from continuing to work hard towards our goal.

“Then the successes will come again.”