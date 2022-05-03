Will Powell secures BTCC debut in final Team HARD. Racing seat

The mystery surrounding the final seat in the CUPRA Leon has been solved with Will Powell set for his BTCC debut with Team HARD. Racing from Brands Hatch onwards (14-15 May).

Taking the seat previously vacated by Jack Goff, Powell is the reigning British Endurance champion and has experience in GT3, GT4, Touring Car and TCR prior to making his BTCC debut. He has also priorly tested in the CUPRA at Snetterton last July and will now make his debut.

He runs alongside Bobby Thompson in the Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero banner in a team also featuring Nicolas Hamilton and Aron Taylor-Smith under a different banner. The 37-year-old is also well known for running Motus One, who act as a motorsport marketing company.

“This is the realisation of a boyhood dream, going back to when we would skip school to camp out at Brands Hatch and watch the BTCC,” said Powell. “I’d like to thank Tony Gilham and his family for the opportunity to make the dream a reality, along with our friends at Autobrite Direct, JourneyHero and all my partners at Motus One.

“I think the series is the pinnacle of British motorsport and – despite unusual circumstances – I’m over the moon to join the grid at Brands Hatch. I don’t underestimate the scale of the challenge, but I’m looking forward to racing with the best.”

Team Principal, Tony Gilham said it is a deal which works for all parties commercially as well as on the track.

“We have been working with Will and Motus One for a little while now including a successful test day in our Cupra last season so it’s great that we are able to get him onboard to fill our last seat for this season. Will is a great guy and has vast experience in motorsport both on and off the track which will really help accelerate his development in BTCC,” said Gilham.



“Commercially this deal just makes sense for both parties. We both know each other well, the team know Will and vice-versa and coming into the season late, we wanted to find a driver that already has a relationship with both our staff and partners to build for the long-term.

“Some of the biggest names in motorsport are already working with Will including David Brabham, who mentors him in racing, so adding their knowledge and experience to our programme is a massive positive for everyone involved.”