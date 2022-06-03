Alexander Sims: “Mess up on one corner and it’ll throw the whole lap!”

Alexander Sims is hoping to carry the form he was able to show across the Berlin E-Prix weekend can continue as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Indonesia for the first time this weekend.

The Mahindra Racing driver made it into the Qualifying duels for the first time at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit and made it all the way to the final, where he ultimately lost to Edoardo Mortara, and he scored his first points of the season with a ninth-place result.

Heading to Indonesia for the Jakarta E-Prix, Sims says it is exciting to race on a brand-new circuit, and looking at the track, he says it is important to get into a rhythm so not to lose any time.

“After a decent Berlin, where progress continued from Monaco, I’m hopeful that we can keep the momentum going and adjust quickly to the new track,” said Sims. “It’s always exciting to go to a new circuit.

“At Jakarta there are lots of flowing corners with one corner going into the next and into the next. This means it will be important to get on top of the driving aspect quickly and get into a rhythm.

“Mess up on one corner and it’ll throw the whole lap!”

“New tracks are always fun because no one is bringing prior knowledge” – Oliver Rowland

Team-mate Oliver Rowland says he has usually been quick to learn new circuits, so he hopes this can be some kind of advantage to him this weekend in Jakarta.

Like Sims, Rowland had his best weekend of the season last time out in Berlin, with race two in the German capital bringing him his best finish of seventh, a result he hopes to build on this weekend in Indonesia.

“New tracks are always fun because no one is bringing prior knowledge,” said Rowland. “We’re all just learning as much as we can as fast as we can.

“I’m usually a quick learner so I can take advantage at new tracks and get the jump on others. Despite never visiting before, the team has worked so hard to prepare and I’m feeling hopeful of a good result.”