Grundtvig wins final GB3 race at Snetterton

Mikkel Grundtvig took his fifth GB3 Championship win at Snetterton on Sunday afternoon, coming out on top in yet another reverse-grid race.

Polesitter Grundtvig made a great start, while Cian Shields alongside him made a horrific one and fell way behind the field.

Branden Oxley was spun out at the Wilson hairpin and brought out the safety car, neutralising the race almost as soon as it had begun.

Cian Shields limped back to the pits with a mechanical issue, likely explaining the start where his Hitech GP car just didn’t get going.

Race 1 winner Callum Voisin set the fastest lap from the restart while in P19, while his Carlin team-mates Roberto Faria and Javier Sagrera nearly collided at Wilson just past half-distance.

Marcos Flack moved up into second as Zak Taylor made a mistake, and began to challenge Grundtvig as he set the fastest lap.

Meanwhile, Luke Browning got past John Bennett into Wilson, though the Elite Motorsport driver was able to keep Browning’s title rival Joel Granfors behind.

James Hedley set the fastest lap from third place with just a few minutes remaining, but couldn’t quite make up any more positions.

He had a go at Marcos Flack on the exit of Wilson on the final lap but the Australian, only competing in selected rounds this season alongside a full Italian F4 campaign, was able to keep the door closed through Palmer.

Grundtvig came home first for Fortec Motorsports, ahead of Flack, Hedley and Tommy Smith.

GB3 Snetterton Race 3 Results: