Grundtvig wins final GB3 race at Snetterton

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Mikkel Grundtvig took his fifth GB3 Championship win at Snetterton on Sunday afternoon, coming out on top in yet another reverse-grid race.

Polesitter Grundtvig made a great start, while Cian Shields alongside him made a horrific one and fell way behind the field.

Branden Oxley was spun out at the Wilson hairpin and brought out the safety car, neutralising the race almost as soon as it had begun.

Cian Shields limped back to the pits with a mechanical issue, likely explaining the start where his Hitech GP car just didn’t get going.

Race 1 winner Callum Voisin set the fastest lap from the restart while in P19, while his Carlin team-mates Roberto Faria and Javier Sagrera nearly collided at Wilson just past half-distance.

Marcos Flack moved up into second as Zak Taylor made a mistake, and began to challenge Grundtvig as he set the fastest lap.

Meanwhile, Luke Browning got past John Bennett into Wilson, though the Elite Motorsport driver was able to keep Browning’s title rival Joel Granfors behind.

James Hedley set the fastest lap from third place with just a few minutes remaining, but couldn’t quite make up any more positions.

He had a go at Marcos Flack on the exit of Wilson on the final lap but the Australian, only competing in selected rounds this season alongside a full Italian F4 campaign, was able to keep the door closed through Palmer.

Grundtvig came home first for Fortec Motorsports, ahead of Flack, Hedley and Tommy Smith.

GB3 Snetterton Race 3 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsports10 laps
211Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+0.253s
367James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+0.786s
416Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+1.753s
58McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+1.997s
64Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+3.161s
721Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsports+4.335s
842Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+5.883s
977David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+6.046s
1031Javier SagreraSPACarlin+6.416s
1122Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+7.042s
1232Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+7.902s
1353Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+8.779s
147Roberto FariaBRACarlin+9.901s
155Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+10.597s
1650Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsports+10.948s
1727John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+11.596s
1835Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+11.880s
1967Nick GikesCANHillspeed+12.199s
2034Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+12.885s
216Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GPDNF
2268Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann RacingDNF
Share
