Home hero Lloyd seals emotional Croft win on return after Oulton Park incident

Daniel Lloyd produced the goods to begin Sunday’s proceedings at Croft with Round 13 of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) heading the way of the local hero in an emotional victory for the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars.com driver.

From third on the grid, he launched past Dan Rowbottom into Clervaux and nipped past Colin Turkington before the end of the first lap before soaking up pressure from the Team BMW driver with both having a herculean effort to get back onto the grid in the first place.

After both being caught up in a horror crash at Oulton Park which saw Turkington’s BMW rebuilt and Lloyd having to attain extra sponsorship to stay on the grid after receiving a huge damage bill, they both ended up being the cream of the crop with Lloyd sealing his first win in four years.

Rowbottom completed the podium places holding off Tom Ingram for the full duration, while Jake Hill, Ash Sutton, Rory Butcher and Aiden Moffat chased down the Hyundai of Ingram throughout the race. While Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport’s George Gamble and the third Hyundai of Tom Chilton rounded out the top ten.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Croft

1. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 18 laps

2. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.377s

3. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +0.779s

4. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +1.167s

5. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +2.209s

6. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +2.734s

7. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +3.447s

8. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +3.747s

9. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +4.345s

10. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +5.394s

11. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +5.669s

12. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +6.362s

13. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +6.774s

14. James GORNALL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +7.395s

15. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +7.899s

16. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +8.949s

17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +10.105s

18. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +10.734s

19. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +11.008s

20. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +11.181s

21. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +13.436s

22. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +14.265s

23. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +15.687s

24. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +1 lap

25. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +6 laps

26. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +7 laps

27. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +17 laps

28. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +17 laps