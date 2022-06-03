“I like the challenge when you don’t know exactly what to expect” – Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne holds a twelve-point advantage at the top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Drivers’ standings heading into the eighth round of the season, the first-ever Jakarta E-Prix.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver has been in good form in recent events, taking victory in the Monaco E-Prix before finishing third in both races of the Berlin E-Prix a few weeks ago.

Vandoorne says the Jakarta E-Prix will be an unknown quantity for all teams and drivers, but he is up to the challenge of learning the track and continuing his strong form in the first race of the second half of the season.

“New city, new circuit,” said Vandoorne. “Jakarta is a bit of an unknown quantity for everyone, but I like discovering new tracks. It’s always exciting.

“I like the challenge when you don’t know exactly what to expect. I also think that we are strong as a team in such situations. We’re well prepared, know what’s possible and now have to use that to our advantage.

“We had a good race last time out and the goal is of course to continue in the same vein without raising expectations too much. I have every confidence in the car and our races have been good generally speaking; so that’s the aim again this weekend, to have a good race.”

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to the Asian continent” – Nyck de Vries

Team-mate Nyck de Vries won the last race in Berlin in a complete turn of form having scored just two points in the previous four races to reignite his own championship challenge.

The Dutchman, who made his FIA Formula 1 World Championship free practice debut for Williams Racing in the Spanish Grand Prix since racing in Berlin, is excited to be racing in Asia for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, and he is looking forward to learning the new Jakarta track.

“I think that everyone is always on the lookout for new challenges and with Jakarta being a new race on the calendar, that brings a lot of challenges with it,” said de Vries.

“Personally, I’m very much looking forward to returning to the Asian continent. Since the pandemic hit, we haven’t been back yet, so it’s great to be returning this weekend.

“What makes it extra special is that I’ve got roots in Indonesia – it will be an exciting and special race weekend!”