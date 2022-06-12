Ingram seals commanding Oulton Park double, Jelley on reverse grid pole

Tom Ingram has continued his exceptional weekend so far at Oulton Park as he regains BTCC Drivers’ Championship momentum with a commanding double around the Cheshire circuit.

Ingram’s Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars.com Hyundai again led from the front from turn one onwards and barring some early pressure from Ash Sutton who again finished second once more to further his own ambitions, he was never really challenged.

Again it was Rory Butcher who was the driver to benefit least up front with Sutton again taking second after getting the better of the Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver early on, whilst an expert move at the hairpin from Colin Turkington saw him seal the final podium spot.

Gordon Shedden who was penalised after Race One finished down in fifth ahead of NAPA Racing UK‘s Dan Cammish with Dan Lloyd, Josh Cook and Ricky Collard finalising the top ten.

In terms of the reverse grid race, Stephen Jelley will get the chance to seal a return to the top step of the podium after being drawn out on pole. He will start ahead of Aiden Moffat and Ricky Collard with Ingram and Sutton having to sit outside the top 10 and make up ground.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Oulton Park

1. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 15 laps

2. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +0.979s

3. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +2.281s

4. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +9.482s

5. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +10.037s

6. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +12.271s

7. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +13.076s

8. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +13.824s

9. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +14.913s

10. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +15.510s

11. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +15.385s

12. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +15.603s

13. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +18.266s

14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +21.410s

15. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +22.086s

16. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +22.286s

17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +23.775s

18. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +26.341s

19. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +31.390s

20. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +32.621s

21. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +33.169s

22. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +33.219s

23. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +33.462s

24. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +36.778s

25. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +37.131s

26. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +49.722s

27. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +1:26.989s

28. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +1 lap

29. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +3 laps