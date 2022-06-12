Jelley seals Race Three win at Oulton Park in drama filled finale

Team BMW‘s Stephen Jelley stayed calm and composed among a drama filled finale to seal the fourth win of his BTCC career as he took advantage of reverse grid pole at Oulton Park.

The drama kicked off early with contact between Dan Lloyd‘s Hyundai and Ricky Collard‘s Toyota sent the former cascading into the barrier at high speed and this re-entered the track being collected heavily by Colin Turkington, with Tom Ingram, Ash Sutton and Michael Crees also getting caught up.

It was Lloyd and Turkington who ended up worst affected with the former in hospital for x-rays and with the main title contenders out of the race, Jelley got his head down out front and scampered away at the restart superbly ahead of a potential season reviving display from Aiden Moffat.

While Josh Cook concluded the podium with Ricky Collard handed a penalty for a jump start which saw him down to 7th as he leaves an otherwise deflating weekend at the Cheshire circuit opening up a gap again atop the Drivers’ Championship standings due to Sutton and Ingram’s no score.

Dan Cammish held off Adam Morgan, while after a poor end to his opening race of the day, Ash Hand continued to impress reviving his day with a top 10 finish alongside Aron Taylor-Smith. While there was also cause for celebration for Jade Edwards who leaves Oulton Park with Jack Sears Trophy honours after solid finishes all weekend joining her teammate, Cook on the podium.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Oulton Park

1. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW 18 laps

2. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +1.541s

3. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +3.975s

4. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +4.402s

5. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +5.196s

6. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +8.245s

7. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +8.261s

8. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +8.453s

9. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +11.503s

10. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +16.670s

11. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +16.894s

12. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +17.153s

13. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +22.154s

14. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +22.905s

15. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +23.201s

16. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +23.449s

17. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +23.838s

18. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +24.363s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +24.650s

20. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +25.241s

21. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +31.418s

22. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +31.849s

23. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +5 laps

24. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +9 laps

25. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +12 laps

26. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +13 laps

27. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +18 laps

28. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +18 laps

29. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +18 laps