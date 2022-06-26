Lloyd doubles up at Croft in EXCELR8 one-two, Shedden set for reverse grid pole

Daniel Lloyd assumed the role of ‘Prince of Croft’ as he added another BTCC race win doubling up at the only track that the Huddersfield driver has won at during his time in the championship. This in a one-two with team-mate Tom Ingram for Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com.
Lloyd led from the front in Race Two including through a safety car period which saw James ‘Jiggy’ Gornall who had a good start to the weekend unravel and go into the barrier after Clervaux. It was his teammate who was doing the main attacking with Ingram dispatching Dan Rowbottom before setting his sights on Colin Turkington.
He took the scalp of his fellow Drivers’ Championship contender into second with Turkington holding the final podium spot to do as he usually does in terms of banking big points to keep the momentum up.
Finishing ahead of his teammate, Jake Hill and Rowbottom with Ash Sutton again banking good points ahead of Rory Butcher in sixth and seventh. Tom Chilton secured a second successive top ten finish behind Aiden Moffat with Stephen Jelley and Josh Cook finishing inside the top 11.
But it was the display of Gordon Shedden which gained acclaim with the Honda surging from the back to P12 and he was rewarded with reverse grid pole.
2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Croft
1. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 18 laps
2. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.634s
3. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +1.156s
4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +2.490s
5. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +4.586s
6. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +5.516s
7. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +6.719s
8. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +9.905s
9. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +11.442s
10. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +11.842s
11. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +12.457s
12. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +12.883s
13. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +14.384s
14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +14.766s
15. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.075s
16. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17.864s
17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +21.244s
18. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +23.409s
19. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +25.003s
20. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +26.004s
21. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +26.572s
22. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +31.676s
23. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +32.529s
24. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +40.882s
25. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +2 laps
26. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +2 laps
27. James GORNALL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15 laps
28. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15 laps