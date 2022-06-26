Lloyd doubles up at Croft in EXCELR8 one-two, Shedden set for reverse grid pole

Daniel Lloyd assumed the role of ‘Prince of Croft’ as he added another BTCC race win doubling up at the only track that the Huddersfield driver has won at during his time in the championship. This in a one-two with team-mate Tom Ingram for Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com.

Lloyd led from the front in Race Two including through a safety car period which saw James ‘Jiggy’ Gornall who had a good start to the weekend unravel and go into the barrier after Clervaux. It was his teammate who was doing the main attacking with Ingram dispatching Dan Rowbottom before setting his sights on Colin Turkington.

He took the scalp of his fellow Drivers’ Championship contender into second with Turkington holding the final podium spot to do as he usually does in terms of banking big points to keep the momentum up.

Finishing ahead of his teammate, Jake Hill and Rowbottom with Ash Sutton again banking good points ahead of Rory Butcher in sixth and seventh. Tom Chilton secured a second successive top ten finish behind Aiden Moffat with Stephen Jelley and Josh Cook finishing inside the top 11.

But it was the display of Gordon Shedden which gained acclaim with the Honda surging from the back to P12 and he was rewarded with reverse grid pole.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Croft

1. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 18 laps

2. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +0.634s

3. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +1.156s

4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +2.490s

5. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +4.586s

6. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +5.516s

7. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +6.719s

8. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +9.905s

9. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +11.442s

10. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +11.842s

11. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +12.457s

12. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +12.883s

13. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +14.384s

14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +14.766s

15. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.075s

16. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17.864s

17. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +21.244s

18. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +23.409s

19. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +25.003s

20. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +26.004s

21. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +26.572s

22. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +31.676s

23. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +32.529s

24. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +40.882s

25. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +2 laps

26. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +2 laps

27. James GORNALL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15 laps

28. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +15 laps