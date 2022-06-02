Mitch Evans: “I need to stay focussed and hopefully reach the podium again”

Mitch Evans is looking to fight at the front of the field this weekend as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Indonesia for the first time for the Jakarta E-Prix.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver missed out on the podium in both the of races of the Berlin E-Prix, finishing fifth in race one and tenth in race two, and he currently sits fourth in the Drivers’ standings, twenty-eight points behind championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne.

However, Evans is excited to race in Jakarta for the first time and is expecting a challenging weekend as he adapts to the new track. However, he is hopeful it will be a competitive weekend for Jaguar.

“I’m really excited to race in Jakarta for the first time, a new track is always a challenge for myself and the team,” said Evans.

“We’ve seen how competitive we can be with some incredible performances so far this season but with the championship fight well and truly on, I know I need to stay focussed and hopefully reach the podium again.”

“I’m looking forward to fighting for points and a podium” – Sam Bird

Team-mate Sam Bird says he has been working hard with the team since the last round in Berlin in a bid to return to form, with the Briton aiming for a top three finish in Jakarta.

Up until this season, Bird has taken at least one victory in each year of Formula E, but so far in the opening eight races of season eight, he has a best finish of fourth and sits down in twelfth place in the Drivers’ standings.

However, he has been doing his homework ahead of the first race in Indonesia, and he is looking to be in the fight for the points and the top three come Saturday afternoon.

“During the short break since Berlin, I’ve been working hard with everyone at the factory to make sure we can deliver a strong performance in Jakarta,” Bird commented.

“With a completely new track and new city to race in, it’s all to play for and I’m looking forward to fighting for points and a podium.”