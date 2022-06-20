Rackley WAR opens second truck for Tate Fogleman at Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway is the home circuit for Rackley WAR, whose Centerville, Tennessee headquarters is approximately ninety miles away. For Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Lebanon oval, the team will once again expand to two trucks as done in 2021, this time forming the #26 Chevrolet Silverado for Tate Fogleman to partner Matt DiBenedetto‘s #25. Dickies, Realtree, and CamoSpace are among the various sponsors that will appear on the #26.

Fogleman, the reigning Talladega Truck Series winner, began the 2022 season with On Point Motorsports. After running the first eleven races, during which he scored three top-twenty finishes with a best run of twelfth at Las Vegas and was twenty-third in points, he was replaced by Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, and Camden Murphy for the next three races.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to drive for Rackley WAR at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Fogleman. “Curtis Sutton and Willie Allen have built something special and have put the right people in place to be successful. The team has been competitive all year, and I look forward to continuing the success they have had and make the most of this opportunity. It’s going to be special for the City of Nashville, the home track for Rackley WAR. The environment of the city is like no other place.”

For the 2021 Nashville Truck race, the first since the speedway’s revival after a decade-long dormancy, Rackley WAR opened the #27 for William Byron in addition to fielding the #25. Byron, the 2016 Truck champion, did not last long as his engine expired after seventy-eight laps.

Sutton, who co-owns the team with Allen, runs Rackley Roofing which holds the naming rights to the Truck event.

“We are definitely excited to run the second truck with Tate Fogleman at Nashville,” commented Allen. “This gives our team the opportunity to gather in-race data with a second entry and Tate brings an experience level to the team that we feel presents a great opportunity for us to run really well for the Rackley Roofing 200 with Tate and Matt.”

DiBenedetto joined Rackley WAR for the 2022 season and is currently twelfth in the standings with six top tens.