NASCAR Truck Series

Ryan Preece wins Nashville Truck race again

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Of the thirty-six drivers in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, only two knew how it felt to win there: Ryan Preece and Todd Bodine. That remained the same as Preece led every lap in the final stage to win at Nashville for the second time to remain the lone person to win the event since its revival last year.

Momentum swung between the Fords of Zane Smith and Preece as the former led flag to flag in Stage #1 before battling with Preece in the second, a duel that Preece ultimately won. Preece assumed the top position to begin the final segment and never relinquished the spot en route to his second career Truck win.

“We’ve got a second guitar, I may have to start a band,” Preece quipped.

It was not all cruising for Preece as multiple cautions broke the final stage up, including a lap 128 wreck in which Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ty Majeski ran four-wide, a move that resulted in all but Majeski wrecking. Preece’s David Gilliland Racing team-mate Hailie Deegan got spun on the ensuing restart with ten laps remaining set up the final restart, and his team elected to stay out on older tyres. Despite the tyre disadvantage, his truck proved to be too dominant as he led the final ten circuits to victory.

“I think it just showed that the #38 (Smith) and myself had such good race trucks tonight,” Preece continued. “Even with old tyres, we were able to compete there, so just super proud of everybody here at DGR. I really appreciate the hours that they put in with the body and the finesse, every little detail it takes to make speed, so it’s awesome to race fast trucks.”

Max Gutiérrez scored his maiden top ten by finishing eighth in just his second career start; he is doing a unique weekend double as he ran the Truck race followed by heading to Mexico to race in the Mexico Series at Trióvalo Internacional de Cajititlán. Another unconventional two-race driver is Camden Murphy, who wrecked out on lap 20 but will remain in Nashville to compete in Monster Jam.

Finishing last is another chapter in G2G Racing‘s rocky maiden season. The team tried to withdraw the #46 piloted by Chase Janes to let Bret Holmes, who failed to qualify, into the race but was rejected by NASCAR as the starting grid had already been set. Janes did not take the green flag but eventually turned a lap before retiring with a rear gear failure.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1117Ryan PreeceDavid Gilliland RacingFord150Running
2238Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord150Running
3342Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
41266Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota150Running
5952Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingFord150Running
61398Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota150Running
71616Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota150Running
83622Max GutiérrezAM RacingChevrolet150Running
9114John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota150Running
101888Matt CraftonThorSport RacingFord150Running
11519Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet150Running
121599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota150Running
131961Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota150Running
142440Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
15618Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota150Running
163291Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet150Running
172044Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
18219Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
191702Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
202375Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
212947Kaden HoneycuttG2G RacingToyota150Running
222520Stefan ParsonsYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
232656Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota150Running
243045Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
252712Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet150Running
263343Nick LeitzReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet150Running
273162Todd BodineHalmar Friesen RacingToyota148Running
28141Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord144Running
293433Chris HackerReaume Brothers RacingToyota144Running
302215Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord143Running
31825Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet132Accident
32723Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet126Accident
33451Corey Heim #Kyle Busch MotorsportsToyota126Accident
342830Camden MurphyOn Point MotorsportsToyota20Accident
351024Jack Wood #GMS RacingChevrolet6Accident
363546Chase JanesG2G RacingToyota1Rear Gear
DNQ32Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet
DNQ90Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota
DNQ10Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingChevrolet
DNQ84Clay GreenfieldCook Racing TechnologiesToyota
DNQ26Tate FoglemanRackley WARChevrolet
DNQ14Trey HutchensTrey Hutchens RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
