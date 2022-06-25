Ryan Preece wins Nashville Truck race again

Of the thirty-six drivers in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, only two knew how it felt to win there: Ryan Preece and Todd Bodine. That remained the same as Preece led every lap in the final stage to win at Nashville for the second time to remain the lone person to win the event since its revival last year.

Momentum swung between the Fords of Zane Smith and Preece as the former led flag to flag in Stage #1 before battling with Preece in the second, a duel that Preece ultimately won. Preece assumed the top position to begin the final segment and never relinquished the spot en route to his second career Truck win.

“We’ve got a second guitar, I may have to start a band,” Preece quipped.

It was not all cruising for Preece as multiple cautions broke the final stage up, including a lap 128 wreck in which Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ty Majeski ran four-wide, a move that resulted in all but Majeski wrecking. Preece’s David Gilliland Racing team-mate Hailie Deegan got spun on the ensuing restart with ten laps remaining set up the final restart, and his team elected to stay out on older tyres. Despite the tyre disadvantage, his truck proved to be too dominant as he led the final ten circuits to victory.

“I think it just showed that the #38 (Smith) and myself had such good race trucks tonight,” Preece continued. “Even with old tyres, we were able to compete there, so just super proud of everybody here at DGR. I really appreciate the hours that they put in with the body and the finesse, every little detail it takes to make speed, so it’s awesome to race fast trucks.”

Max Gutiérrez scored his maiden top ten by finishing eighth in just his second career start; he is doing a unique weekend double as he ran the Truck race followed by heading to Mexico to race in the Mexico Series at Trióvalo Internacional de Cajititlán. Another unconventional two-race driver is Camden Murphy, who wrecked out on lap 20 but will remain in Nashville to compete in Monster Jam.

Finishing last is another chapter in G2G Racing‘s rocky maiden season. The team tried to withdraw the #46 piloted by Chase Janes to let Bret Holmes, who failed to qualify, into the race but was rejected by NASCAR as the starting grid had already been set. Janes did not take the green flag but eventually turned a lap before retiring with a rear gear failure.

