ABT-Sportsline to return to Formula E in 2023 with Mahindra powertrains

Ahead of this weekend’s thirteenth and fourteenth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the London E-Prix, ABT Sportsline announced that they’ll be returning to the championship in 2023, but with their own team. As well as this, Mahindra have agreed to supply powertrains to ABT for the new Gen3 cars.

After leaving the sport at the end of 2021, ABT are coming back to the championship with their own privateer team, which will be backed by seven years worth of experience. Mahindra are joining Porsche and Nissan as a powertrain supplier from next season, further increasing their incredible involvement in the championship.

Mahindra are not only net carbon zero, but they have also raced in every single Formula E event.

Dilbagh Gill CEO and Team Principal at Mahindra Racing is “honoured” to be able to supply ABT with powertrains for next season.

“ABT Sportsline is one of the top-level race outfits in the world and we’ve long-enjoyed racing competitively against them. It’s an honour to be able to take our powertrain, developed in partnership with ZF, and support the team in its return to the FIA ABB Formula E World Championship.

“Both Mahindra Racing and ABT Sportsline were championship founding teams and its absence in the paddock has been felt hugely. We look forward to seeing the team back winning races from 2023 and we are committed to supporting them with whatever they need to succeed.”

Thomas Biermaier, CEO at ABT Sportsline, is “grateful” to Mahindra, and can’t wait to rejoin the all-electric championship.

“As a customer team, we also want to bring our experience from seven years of Formula E with over 80 races and over a decade of electric mobility at ABT Sportsline to the partnership. We are looking forward to this new Allgäu-India connection and are grateful that Mahindra Racing and its partners are supporting us in our comeback in Formula E.

“Mahindra and ABT have a long history together: both brands were founding members of Formula E almost a decade ago, have had many great battles and have jointly driven the development of the series off the track. Now we are continuing our journey within an intense technical collaboration.”