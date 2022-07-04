ACCIONA Sainz reveals new livery ahead of Sardinia

As Extreme E restarts its 2022 season with the Island X Prix doubleheader on 6/7 and 9/10 July, ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team will wrap a new livery on its Spark ODYSSEY 21. Revealed Monday, the new look retains the red, white, and grey colour scheme but sports a different pattern and smaller logos.

The car keeps the same red base, though the presence of grey is increased significantly along the sides such as below the windows. The white stripes running down the centre of the hood, reside on the headlights, and across the roof are removed; conversely, the colour is now used at the roof’s rear. Along the rear wheel well, the white dominating the corner is reduced to a stripe that connects with a grey pattern on the car’s back.

Stickers generally remain the same, though exceptions include the front wheel well where the #55 is replaced by the team and Extreme E logos, and the rear of the roof where Santander and ACCIONA are featured rather than Continental.

Drivers Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz will also sport new firesuits. After wearing predominantly red suits with dark grey trim, light grey is now featured more prominently as it paints the upper torso.

The team also débuts a new emblem that situates the ACCIONA leaf and “SAINZ XE TEAM” within a five-sided shape akin to a computer chip. The previous logo simply had “ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team” written in script form next to ACCIONA’s leaf.

ACCIONA | Sainz is looking to build upon a strong start to the season after finishing runner-up in February’s Desert X Prix. 2022 is the team’s first with fellow Spanish brand Hispano Suiza, who previously worked with XITE Energy Racing, as a sponsor. Sainz and Sanz finished seventh in the 2021 Island X Prix.