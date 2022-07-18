António Félix da Costa: “Winning the New York E-Prix is just an amazing feeling”

For the first time since the Monaco E-Prix of 2021, António Félix da Costa stood on the top step of the podium in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after taking victory in race two of the New York City E-Prix on Sunday.

The DS Techeetah driver started on pole position in New York despite losing to Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy in the final of the Qualifying duels thanks to the New Zealander taking penalties for an unscheduled gearbox change.

And after holding on to the lead at the start, Félix da Costa was in relative control of the E-Prix thereafter, and he took his seventh career Formula E win despite late race pressure from Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s Stoffel Vandoorne.

Félix da Costa admits it has been a very up and down year in Formula E, but he is pleased with the way his form has improved in recent races and seeing how happy his team were when he won the race was ‘priceless’.

“It’s been a funny year for me, we had difficult moments and we bounced back,” said Félix da Costa. “I’m busy every weekend, doing what I love, I’m now leading the WEC, winning there and now here, I’m just enjoying the wave.

“And seeing the happy faces in my team is just priceless. Winning the New York E-Prix is just an amazing feeling, leading from lights to chequered flag it’s awesome. The DAC is back!”

Whereas there was a high on Sunday, Saturday’s race saw him retire late on after contact with Tag Heuer Porsche FE Team’s André Lotterer left him with left-rear damage.

At the time he was running outside of the top ten, but with more useable energy than some ahead of him, he felt he could have scored some points but for the contact.

“It’s one of those days… We had a strong car in practice, and I was P1 in FP2 but we went on track too late in qualifying and got caught by the rain,” Félix da Costa said. “Then I started tenth and even if it’s hard to stay out of trouble, we were looking strong for the end of the race with good energy and ten laps to go.

“Potentially I could have scored some points but then got hit and had a puncture, so I had to retire the car.”

Félix da Costa had stopped at turn six following his collision with Lotterer, and he was close at hand to see the crashes of Cassidy, Lucas di Grassi and Vandoorne at the same turn a few laps later as heavy rain hit the track. The Portuguese driver was thankful everyone escaped unharmed.

“I’m just glad that nobody got hurt in the accident at the end,” he said.