Bobby Labonte wins first SRX race in Nashville

Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

It took one-and-a-half seasons, but Bobby Labonte is finally on the top step of a Superstar Racing Experience podium. He led all seventy-five laps in Saturday’s race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to secure his maiden series win ahead of Marco Andretti and Matt Kenseth.

Labonte started on the pole alongside Andretti, who presented his biggest opposition throughout the night including restarting next to him with ten laps remaining. Nevertheless, Labonte kept him at bay and handily took the victory. Besides his first win, it is his third podium after placing runner-up at Indianapolis in 2021 and South Boston in June.

“We took the lead, we held onto it, had a couple challenges at the end, won my first SRX race,” Labonte commented.

Andretti finished runner-up for the second straight race, while Kenseth joined the two on the podium in his series début. On the other hand, another newcomer in Josef Newgarden endured a tumultuous night that began with him leading every lap in Heat #1 before spinning into the wall in the Feature on lap 49 and wrecking with fellow NTT IndyCar Series driver Tony Kanaan with ten laps to go.

Cole Williams, who won a fan vote to join the grid for the race, took Heat #2—also leading flag to flag after starting last—but was fairly nondescript in the Feature as he placed twelfth of thirteen. Tony Stewart had mechanical trouble that resulted in his retirement from the heat followed by his worst Feature finish to date of eleventh.

Race results

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
118Bobby Labonte75Running
298Marco Andretti75Running
35Matt Kenseth75Running
43Paul Tracy75Running
506Hélio Castroneves75Running
639Ryan Newman75Running
72Josef Newgarden75Running
815Michael Waltrip75Running
969Greg Biffle75Running
101Ryan Hunter-Reay75Running
1114Tony Stewart75Running
1246Cole Williams75Running
136Tony Kanaan74Running

Heat #1

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
12Josef Newgarden29Running
206Hélio Castroneves29Running
318Bobby Labonte29Running
43Paul Tracy29Running
598Marco Andretti29Running
614Tony Stewart29Running
739Ryan Newman29Running
85Matt Kenseth29Running
915Michael Waltrip29Running
1069Greg Biffle29Running
111Ryan Hunter-Reay29Running
126Tony Kanaan29Running
1346Cole Williams29Running

Heat #2

FinishNumberDriverLapsStatus
146Cole Williams28Running
298Marco Andretti28Running
369Greg Biffle28Running
418Bobby Labonte28Running
53Paul Tracy28Running
639Ryan Newman28Running
71Ryan Hunter-Reay28Running
86Tony Kanaan28Running
906Hélio Castroneves28Running
102Josef Newgarden28Running
115Matt Kenseth28Running
1215Michael Waltrip28Running
1314Tony Stewart27DNF
