Bobby Labonte wins first SRX race in Nashville

It took one-and-a-half seasons, but Bobby Labonte is finally on the top step of a Superstar Racing Experience podium. He led all seventy-five laps in Saturday’s race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to secure his maiden series win ahead of Marco Andretti and Matt Kenseth.

Labonte started on the pole alongside Andretti, who presented his biggest opposition throughout the night including restarting next to him with ten laps remaining. Nevertheless, Labonte kept him at bay and handily took the victory. Besides his first win, it is his third podium after placing runner-up at Indianapolis in 2021 and South Boston in June.

“We took the lead, we held onto it, had a couple challenges at the end, won my first SRX race,” Labonte commented.

Andretti finished runner-up for the second straight race, while Kenseth joined the two on the podium in his series début. On the other hand, another newcomer in Josef Newgarden endured a tumultuous night that began with him leading every lap in Heat #1 before spinning into the wall in the Feature on lap 49 and wrecking with fellow NTT IndyCar Series driver Tony Kanaan with ten laps to go.

Cole Williams, who won a fan vote to join the grid for the race, took Heat #2—also leading flag to flag after starting last—but was fairly nondescript in the Feature as he placed twelfth of thirteen. Tony Stewart had mechanical trouble that resulted in his retirement from the heat followed by his worst Feature finish to date of eleventh.

Race results

Finish Number Driver Laps Status 1 18 Bobby Labonte 75 Running 2 98 Marco Andretti 75 Running 3 5 Matt Kenseth 75 Running 4 3 Paul Tracy 75 Running 5 06 Hélio Castroneves 75 Running 6 39 Ryan Newman 75 Running 7 2 Josef Newgarden 75 Running 8 15 Michael Waltrip 75 Running 9 69 Greg Biffle 75 Running 10 1 Ryan Hunter-Reay 75 Running 11 14 Tony Stewart 75 Running 12 46 Cole Williams 75 Running 13 6 Tony Kanaan 74 Running

Heat #1

Finish Number Driver Laps Status 1 2 Josef Newgarden 29 Running 2 06 Hélio Castroneves 29 Running 3 18 Bobby Labonte 29 Running 4 3 Paul Tracy 29 Running 5 98 Marco Andretti 29 Running 6 14 Tony Stewart 29 Running 7 39 Ryan Newman 29 Running 8 5 Matt Kenseth 29 Running 9 15 Michael Waltrip 29 Running 10 69 Greg Biffle 29 Running 11 1 Ryan Hunter-Reay 29 Running 12 6 Tony Kanaan 29 Running 13 46 Cole Williams 29 Running

Heat #2