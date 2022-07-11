Bobby Labonte wins first SRX race in Nashville

It took one-and-a-half seasons, but Bobby Labonte is finally on the top step of a Superstar Racing Experience podium. He led all seventy-five laps in Saturday’s race at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to secure his maiden series win ahead of Marco Andretti and Matt Kenseth.
Labonte started on the pole alongside Andretti, who presented his biggest opposition throughout the night including restarting next to him with ten laps remaining. Nevertheless, Labonte kept him at bay and handily took the victory. Besides his first win, it is his third podium after placing runner-up at Indianapolis in 2021 and South Boston in June.
“We took the lead, we held onto it, had a couple challenges at the end, won my first SRX race,” Labonte commented.
Andretti finished runner-up for the second straight race, while Kenseth joined the two on the podium in his series début. On the other hand, another newcomer in Josef Newgarden endured a tumultuous night that began with him leading every lap in Heat #1 before spinning into the wall in the Feature on lap 49 and wrecking with fellow NTT IndyCar Series driver Tony Kanaan with ten laps to go.
Cole Williams, who won a fan vote to join the grid for the race, took Heat #2—also leading flag to flag after starting last—but was fairly nondescript in the Feature as he placed twelfth of thirteen. Tony Stewart had mechanical trouble that resulted in his retirement from the heat followed by his worst Feature finish to date of eleventh.
Race results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|18
|Bobby Labonte
|75
|Running
|2
|98
|Marco Andretti
|75
|Running
|3
|5
|Matt Kenseth
|75
|Running
|4
|3
|Paul Tracy
|75
|Running
|5
|06
|Hélio Castroneves
|75
|Running
|6
|39
|Ryan Newman
|75
|Running
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|75
|Running
|8
|15
|Michael Waltrip
|75
|Running
|9
|69
|Greg Biffle
|75
|Running
|10
|1
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|75
|Running
|11
|14
|Tony Stewart
|75
|Running
|12
|46
|Cole Williams
|75
|Running
|13
|6
|Tony Kanaan
|74
|Running
Heat #1
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|29
|Running
|2
|06
|Hélio Castroneves
|29
|Running
|3
|18
|Bobby Labonte
|29
|Running
|4
|3
|Paul Tracy
|29
|Running
|5
|98
|Marco Andretti
|29
|Running
|6
|14
|Tony Stewart
|29
|Running
|7
|39
|Ryan Newman
|29
|Running
|8
|5
|Matt Kenseth
|29
|Running
|9
|15
|Michael Waltrip
|29
|Running
|10
|69
|Greg Biffle
|29
|Running
|11
|1
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|29
|Running
|12
|6
|Tony Kanaan
|29
|Running
|13
|46
|Cole Williams
|29
|Running
Heat #2
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Status
|1
|46
|Cole Williams
|28
|Running
|2
|98
|Marco Andretti
|28
|Running
|3
|69
|Greg Biffle
|28
|Running
|4
|18
|Bobby Labonte
|28
|Running
|5
|3
|Paul Tracy
|28
|Running
|6
|39
|Ryan Newman
|28
|Running
|7
|1
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|28
|Running
|8
|6
|Tony Kanaan
|28
|Running
|9
|06
|Hélio Castroneves
|28
|Running
|10
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|28
|Running
|11
|5
|Matt Kenseth
|28
|Running
|12
|15
|Michael Waltrip
|28
|Running
|13
|14
|Tony Stewart
|27
|DNF