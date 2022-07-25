Brad Perez joins MBM Motorsports for Indy Xfinity

Coffee generally goes well with bread; just ask any coffeehouse about their food menu.

Brad “Bread” Pérez hopes to be further proof of that claim as he has entered Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving the #13 Toyota Supra GR for MBM Motorsports with sponsorship from Apex Coffee Roasters. If he makes the race, it will be his Xfinity début.

Pérez began his NASCAR foray in March by running the Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas where he finished twentieth. Another start came at Sonoma in June with a run of twenty-second. Both races came with Reaume Brothers Racing, who formed a technical alliance with MBM in 2021.

The 25-year-old mainly competes in the Sports Car Club of America, while his off-track activities include working as a crew member for Truck team Rackley WAR and other odd jobs. He is also a fan favourite on social media for his friendly personality and work ethic.

“I will be attempting to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend with MBM Motorsports! I want to thank Apex Coffee Roasters, GreenTech Energy, Victory SIM for sticking by me and continuously believing in me,” Pérez posted on social media. “LAST but not least the entire Laster family for being so good to me, Dane Laster, Tamara Laster and Brayton Laster you all have been a blessing in my life and I’m proud to have AutoRepairVinStickers.com and JunkCarBlaster.com on the car at the most famous race track in the world”.

MBM fields the #66 full-time for J.J. Yeley, who is currently twenty-third in points with a top ten at Portland. He has also piloted the #13, which is being split between multiple drivers in 2022 including Natalie Decker, Chad Finchum, Timmy Hill, Matt Jaskol, Stan Mullis, Akinori Ogata, and Will Rodgers. The #13 is currently thirty-seventh in owner points with ten starts and five DNQs, while Jaskol holds its best finish of eighteenth in the Portland event.