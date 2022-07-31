Formula E

Cassidy Starts Day Three on Top as Rain Threatens London E-Prix

Credit: Sam Bagnall courtesy of FIA Formula E

Envision Racing‘s Nick Cassidy topped Sunday’s opening session of the London E-Prix, where the New Zealander set the fastest-lap of the weekend so far. António Félix Da Costa and Robin Frijns rounded-off the top three.

Edoardo Mortara was the day’s early-pacesetter, before Jake Dennis who completely dominated Saturday made his way to the top of the timesheets. With ten minutes remaining, Dennis set a 1:13.092, the fastest time of the weekend so far. The morning session was very overcast, with some of the drivers complaining of a few drops of rain.

Mortara brought out a brief yellow-flag at Turn Nine, after spinning and coming into slight contact with the wall. When rejoining the circuit, the ROKIT Venturi Racing driver almost made contact with one of the DS Techeetah drivers, in what would’ve been a heavy collision.

With eight minutes left, the top five were separated by under a tenth of a second, highlighting that the day will be incredibly close. In the final five minutes Sérgio Sette Câmara and Frijns almost broke into the 1:12s, both set 1:13.0s. With three minutes remaining, Cassidy became the first driver to break into the 1:12s, setting a 1:12.933.

Elsewhere, Mortara continued to push too hard, following a disastrous Saturday. The Swiss driver found himself in the wall again, this time at the Custom House chicane.

As the chequered flag was brought out, Da Costa joined Cassidy in the high 1:12s, sealing second-place in the morning session behind Cassidy. Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne ended Free Practice 3 in seventh, with Mortara in eighth. Race One race winner Dennis ended the opening session in fifth.

London E-Prix Free Practice 3 Full Results

POS.NO.NAME.NAT.TEAM.TIME/GAP.
137Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing1:12.933
213António Félix Da CostaPORDS Techeetah+0.039
34Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Racing+0.093
47Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZDragon/Penske Autosport+0.097
527Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti FE Team+0.159
694Pascal WehrleinGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.188
75Stoffel VandoorneBELMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.193
848Edoardo MortaraCHEROKIT Venturi Racing+0.207
930Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+0.218
1011Lucas Di GrassiBRZROKIT Venturi Racing+0.238
119Mitch EvansNZLTCS Jaguar Racing+0.262
1217Nyck de VriesNEDMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.269
1325Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.269
1422Maximilian GüntherGERNissan E.DAMS+0.351
1510Sam BirdGBRTCS Jaguar Racing+0.401
1636André LottererGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.486
1728Oliver AskewUSAAvalanche Andretti FE Team+0.487
1899Antonio GiovinazziITADragon/Penske Autosport+0.574
193Oliver TurveyGBRNIO 333 FE Team+0.759
2029Alexander SimsGBRMahindra Racing+0.951
2123Sébastian BuemiCHENissan E.DAMS+1.006
2233Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 FE Team+1.078
