Cassidy Starts Day Three on Top as Rain Threatens London E-Prix

Envision Racing‘s Nick Cassidy topped Sunday’s opening session of the London E-Prix, where the New Zealander set the fastest-lap of the weekend so far. António Félix Da Costa and Robin Frijns rounded-off the top three.

Edoardo Mortara was the day’s early-pacesetter, before Jake Dennis who completely dominated Saturday made his way to the top of the timesheets. With ten minutes remaining, Dennis set a 1:13.092, the fastest time of the weekend so far. The morning session was very overcast, with some of the drivers complaining of a few drops of rain.

Mortara brought out a brief yellow-flag at Turn Nine, after spinning and coming into slight contact with the wall. When rejoining the circuit, the ROKIT Venturi Racing driver almost made contact with one of the DS Techeetah drivers, in what would’ve been a heavy collision.

With eight minutes left, the top five were separated by under a tenth of a second, highlighting that the day will be incredibly close. In the final five minutes Sérgio Sette Câmara and Frijns almost broke into the 1:12s, both set 1:13.0s. With three minutes remaining, Cassidy became the first driver to break into the 1:12s, setting a 1:12.933.

Elsewhere, Mortara continued to push too hard, following a disastrous Saturday. The Swiss driver found himself in the wall again, this time at the Custom House chicane.

As the chequered flag was brought out, Da Costa joined Cassidy in the high 1:12s, sealing second-place in the morning session behind Cassidy. Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne ended Free Practice 3 in seventh, with Mortara in eighth. Race One race winner Dennis ended the opening session in fifth.

London E-Prix Free Practice 3 Full Results