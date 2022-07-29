NASCAR Truck Series

Chad Chastain returns to Truck Series at IRP

1 Mins read
Credit: Niece Motorsports

Chad Chastain, the younger brother of NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ross Chastain, is looking to develop his own career in the Camping World Truck Series as he prepares for Friday’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It will be his second career Truck start and first of 2022 as he pilots the #41 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Niece Motorsports.

A short track racer from Florida, Chastain made his NASCAR début at Watkins Glen in 2021, where he drove the #45 Niece truck to a thirty-fourth-place finish. Ross, who is seven years older, was supposed to run the event but was barred as Cup drivers are forbidden from competing in the Truck Series’ regular season finale.

“I can’t wait to get back on track with Niece Motorsports and represent the growers from the ILLIANA Watermelon Association,” said Chastain. “All the farmers in this area are pushing as hard as they can to get fresh, sweet, and delicious watermelons in your local grocery store, so go pick one up today!”

At the grassroots racing level, Chastain won the the FASCAR Pro Truck and Pro Late Model track championships at DeSoto Speedway in 2015, followed by the 2016 Pro Late Model title at 4-17 Southern Speedway. He has experience in divisions like the World Series of Asphalt and Southern Pro Am Truck Series.

“Oh hey, that’s my brother,” Ross remarked on social media“Pumped for Chad Chastain to get this opportunity at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with Niece Motorsports and Illiana Watermelon Association!”

Niece fields a quarter of full-time trucks while the #41 has made seven starts with RossTyler Carpenter, and Justin Marks. The elder Chastain races for Marks’ Trackhouse Racing Team and won the Truck event at Charlotte in May. Said win is Niece’s lone victory of 2022 to date (Ross holds all four total wins for Niece, with the other three coming during his runner-up championship season in 2019), though Carson Hocevar is in the playoffs and has repeatedly come close to visiting Victory Lane.

Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
