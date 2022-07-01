Justin Marks returns to NASCAR driving with Mid-Ohio Trucks

Trackhouse Racing Team owner Justin Marks is certainly proud of his NASCAR Cup Series operation’s success, having won thrice in just its second season, and the growing relationship with Camping World Truck Series outfit Niece Motorsports. On 9 July, Marks himself will pilot a Niece truck at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in his first NASCAR start since retiring in 2018. Worldwide Express will sponsor his #41 Chevrolet Silverado RST; the company already supports Trackhouse in the same capacity.

“The partnerships Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing have allowed us to explore new opportunities this year and we are excited to have Justin in our Worldwide Express Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio,” said Niece general manager Cody Efaw, who teased Marks’ entry in an interview on Davey Segal’s podcast Victory Lane in late June. “Worldwide Express’ commitment to our race teams and NASCAR as a whole makes this all possible and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship.”

Prior to forming Trackhouse, Marks competed in NASCAR’s three national series from 2007 to 2018. His Cup starts were limited to the superspeedways and Sonoma with a best finish of twelfth in the 2018 Daytona 500, while he notched four top tens and two poles in thirty-eight career Truck starts.

Owing to his experience in road racing, having also raced and won in IMSA, he was mainly a road course specialist in the Xfinity Series save for an expanded schedule that included ovals with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016. That year, he scored his lone NASCAR national win in the rain at Mid-Ohio, where he led forty-three laps. He purchased Ganassi’s Cup assets in 2021 to expand Trackhouse into a two-car stable.

Despite declaring he would not return to driving in NASCAR after his departure, even going as far as to proclaim that “ship has sailed!” in a May Reddit AMA, he has continued racing in series like Trans-Am and late models. He will also run the Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Speedway on Saturday.

Trackhouse and Niece have grown their ties in 2022 with Worldwide Express’ support. Ross Chastain, who finished runner-up in the 2019 Truck championship with Niece, returned to drive the #41 in five races with a victory at Charlotte. His Trackhouse team-mate Daniel Suárez filled in for an injured Carson Hocevar at Sonoma a day before he scored his maiden Cup win at the road course.

“(Niece’s) Silverados have been fast this year so we are going to Mid-Ohio this weekend with the mindset of not only having fun, but believing we will run well,” Marks commented. “I know how fast Carson Hocevar was at the road course in Sonoma before he had to turn over the truck to Daniel. I expect he’ll be just as good on the road course at Mid-Ohio.”