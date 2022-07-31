Gamble continues superb BTCC rookie season with maiden win at Knockhill

George Gamble‘s superb rookie season in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) reached another milestone on Sunday evening taking his first race win in a lights to flag victory in Race Three at Knockhill.

After some time away from motorsport, Gamble wasn’t expected to produce what he has so far in his debut in Touring Cars for Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport but the promise was immediately shown at Donington Park with a podium and now has been capped off with a win as the second half of the season begins and for the Nottingham based driver, he goes from strength to strength.

ROKiT MB Motorsport‘s Jake Hill fought back to complete an impressive day with a second placed effort after Rory Butcher battled with Gamble at the start of the race but the battle that ensued that also included Ash Sutton and Colin Turkington allowed nearly a five second gap in the end for Gamble with the main action coming from the chasing pack.

Gordon Shedden was initially towards the front of the grid alongside his brother-in-law Butcher but was tangled in a lap one incident with Tom Ingram who has not left Knockhill as the championship leader.

A title which is bestowed upon Turkington but only just ahead by five points to Ingram and six points ahead of Ash Sutton with Jake Hill also coming back from a near 40 point gap to reduce that to 14 points.

Shedden recovered in the race to take sixth ahead of Stephen Jelley, Josh Cook, Tom Chilton and Aiden Moffat who round out the top ten.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Knockhill



1. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport 24 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +4.332s

3. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +7.357s

4. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +7.883s

5. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +8.503s

6. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +8.971s

7. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +9.143s

8. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +13.901s

9. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +16.516s

10. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +18.437s

11. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +19.101s 12. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +19.984s

13. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +20.503s

14. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +27.955s

15. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +28.245s

16. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +29.029s

17. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +29.842s

18. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +30.541s

19. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +31.510s

20. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +32.591s

21. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +40.101s

22. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +40.352s

23. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +40.653s

24. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +43.273s

25. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +51.425s

26. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +52.814s

27. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +6 laps

28. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +13 laps

29. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +24 laps