Stadium SUPER Trucks

Gavin Harlien tops SST Mid-Ohio qualifying

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Stadium Super Trucks

Gavin Harlien is no stranger to success at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, winning a Stadium Super Trucks race there in 2019 after leading every lap. Three years later, his return trip netted him a Fastest Qualifier for the second time in his career.

Harlien topped Friday’s qualifying session for his first pole since the 2017 Detroit Grand Prix, where he scored podium finishes in both races. He is the only former Mid-Ohio winner in the seven-driver field.

Robert Stout qualified second and will seek his first podium on a permanent road course. He finished fourth twice at Mid-Ohio as a rookie in 2021 and was a strong contender during his latest run there before a spin knocked him off the podium.

Qualifying third and fourth are series newcomers Ben Maier and Cory Winner, the latter of whom livestreamed his run on his Facebook.

Max Gordon, Zoey Edenholm, and Bill Hynes rounded out the order. Gordon, racing on his own while father Robby is away on business, did not have front brakes and turned just a single qualifying lap. He flipped between seventh- and fifth-place finishes in his Mid-Ohio début last year.

Edenholm, new to Mid-Ohio, saw her session end abruptly when her truck lost power.

Hynes has always finished seventh or eighth when racing at the Lexington circuit.

Race #1 is scheduled for Saturday, 2 July at 4:15 PM Eastern. The second will take place on Sunday at 3 PM.

Qualifying results

PositionNumberDriver
155Gavin Harlien
228Robert Stout
367Ben Maier
461Cory Winner
577Max Gordon
621Zoey Edenholm
757Bill Hynes
