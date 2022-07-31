Hill fights back to seal Race One honours at Knockhill in thrilling battle with Sutton

In a battle between two of the must watch drivers on the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), Jake Hill and Ash Sutton produced a modern day classic in Race One at Knockhill.

Hill battled back after losing out on the second lap to Sutton who produced a superb move to pass the BMW. They remained inseparable throughout the opening laps until contact on the final hairpin on lap five.

Sutton was heavy on the breaks and Hill misjudged the move slightly and hit the Ford Focus before further contact on the next lap but a clean fight ensued on lap eight as they swapped places twice, but as the rear wheel drive BMW’s got stronger as did Hill as he got the job done to seal his second win of the season.

The Ford Focus ST held on from Colin Turkington in the end who finished on the podium ahead of Stephen Jelley with George Gamble in a return to form after a superb start to BTCC life finishing in the top five holding off championship leader Tom Ingram. Gordon Shedden, Rory Butcher, Dan Cammish and Ricky Collard finalised the top 10.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Knockhill



1. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport 24 laps

2. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +3.640s

3. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +3.784s

4. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +5.979s

5. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +6.363s

6. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +6.933s

7. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +13.008s

8. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +13.984s

9. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +14.242s

10. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +14.381s

11. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15.296s

12. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +16.210s

13. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +17.124s

14. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +18.220s

15. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +21.591s

16. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +23.599s

17. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +34.493s

18. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +34.803s

19. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +36.371s

20. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +37.039s

21. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +41.723s

22. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +42.293s

23. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +43.259s

24. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +48.873s

25. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +2 laps

26. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +2 laps

27. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +2 laps

28. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +3 laps

29. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +19 laps