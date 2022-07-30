Formula E

Jake Dennis Tops FE Free Practice Two on Home Soil

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham, courtesy of FIA Formula E

Jake Dennis claimed top spot in Saturday’s opening session at the London E-Prix, with the British driver looking best ahead of the day’s Qualifying session. Oliver Rowland and André Lotterer sealed second and third in Free Practice Two, whilst Drivers’ Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne occupying eighth place, exactly where he was on Friday.

With Qualifying just an hour away, all twenty-two of the runners were quick to get on with push laps ahead of their Group Stage clashes. With that in mind, it only took ten minutes of FP2 for Sérgio Sette Câmara‘s Free Practice One leading time to be beaten. Dennis and Alexander Sims both went below a 1:14.5 within the opening few minutes, something only Sette Câmara managed on Friday.

Lotterer was the first spinner of the day at the ExCeL Centre; however, quickly recovered at Turn Sixteen. Times continued to tumble rapidly, with reigning Formula E World Champion Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne dipping into the 1:13s. The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team appear to be mighty strong ahead of qualifying.

Sette Câmara soon joined the Mercedes duo in the high 1:13s, following on from his strong start to the weekend on Friday. Lucas Di Grassi and Maximilian Günther become the next two to venture into the 1:13s with just nine minutes remaining in the session, which was then red-flagged after Dan Ticktum went off at Turn Six. At the time of causing the red-flag, Ticktum was stone-last and the only driver yet to break into the 1:14s.

The session resumed with only three minutes remaining, resulting in a sudden dash for one final push lap before qualifying. Whilst the Mercedes duo failed to improve, Evans jumped into the 1:13s, as did Rowland and Lotterer. Then came Dennis, who claimed top spot with a 1:13.661, with just a tenth separating the top four.

A second separated the top twenty incredibly, with only a disappointed Sam Bird and Ticktum ending the session outside the one-second window. In regards to the title fight, Evans and Vandoorne appear the best prepared for qualifying, with Jean-Éric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara towards the bottom of the field.

POS.NO.NAME.NAT.TEAM.TIME/GAP.
127Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti FE Team1:13.661
230Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+0.082
336André LottererGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.089
417Nyck de VriesNEDMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.106
511Lucas Di GrassiBRZROKIT Venturi Racing+0.146
69Mitch EvansNZLJaguar TCS Racing+0.197
722Maximilian GüntherGERNissan E.DAMS+0.199
85Stoffel VandoorneBELMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.272
97Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZDragon/Penske Autosport+0.290
1028Oliver AskewUSAAvalanche Andretti FE Team+0.332
1199Antonio GiovinazziITADragon/Penske Autosport+0.333
1213António Félix Da CostaPORDS Techeetah+0.448
1337Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+0.478
1494Pascal WehrleinGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.496
1525Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.516
1648Edoardo MortaraCHEROKIT Venturi Racing+0.541
174Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Racing+0.604
1829Alexander SimsGBRMahindra Racing+0.731
193Oliver TurveyGBRNIO 333 FE Team+0.775
2023Sébastian BuemiCHENissan e.DAMS+0.858
2110Sam BirdGBRJaguar TCS Racing+1.287
2233Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 FE Team+1.490
Share
677 posts

About author
Sports journalist/reporter and aspiring presenter
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Sette Camara starts London E-Prix on top in FP1

By
2 Mins read
Sérgio Sette Câmara the fastest out of the blocks, ending FP1 on top followed by Mitch Evans and New York race winner Nick Cassidy.
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne: “The fight for the championship is really hotting up”

By
2 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne is aiming for a strong London E-Prix weekend in a bid to extend his advantage at the top of the Formula E Drivers’ Championship.
Formula E

Edoardo Mortara: “Our pace in the second half of this season has been strong”

By
2 Mins read
Edoardo Mortara is aiming to regain his position at the top of the Drivers’ standings with two strong results this weekend in the London E-Prix.