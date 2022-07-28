“Racing in London is an unforgettable experience” – Sam Bird

Sam Bird will be hoping for home glory this weekend, as the London E-Prix hosts rounds thirteen and fourteen of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Bird had a strong weekend at New York City last time out, where the British driver finished seventh and fifth respectively across the two races at the circuit. The Brit will be hoping to go even better this weekend, as Jaguar TCS Racing aim to close the gap to the frontrunners in the Constructors’ Championship.

It’s yet to be seen if Bird will help team-mate Mitch Evans across the weekend in London, with the Kiwi being right in the title-fight.

Racing in London for Jaguar is an “unforgettable experience” for Bird, who’s hoping for a “strong performance” this weekend.

“As a British driver, racing in London not far from where I grew up is an unforgettable experience, even more so with Jaguar TCS Racing, an iconic British team. The Jaguar I-TYPE 5 had incredible pace last time out in New York so I’m looking forward to getting back in the car and hopefully delivering another strong performance in front of the home crowd.”

“I’m determined to close the gap to the top” – Mitch Evans

Mitch Evans is aiming to apply the pressure on championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne this weekend at the ExCeL Centre. Evans went well in New York last time out, managing to achieve his sixth podium of the season so far.

Should Evans want to remain in the title fight going into the Seoul E-Prix, then he’ll most likely need to add to his number of podium finishes this season. The weather looks like it may play a part this weekend, something which will test the drivers due to the circuit being part-inside and outside.

As well as wanting to remain in the title fight, Evans is hoping for a strong home Grand Prix for the team.

“This season is incredibly close and after a successful second race in New York, I’m determined to close the gap to the top of the drivers’ standings and hopefully stand on the top step of the podium at our home race.”