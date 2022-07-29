Formula E

Sette Camara starts London E-Prix on top in FP1

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sam Bloxham, courtesy of FIA Formula E

The first thirty-minutes of practice at the London E-Prix certainly didn’t disappoint, with title contender Mitch Evans ending the opening day in second place. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver was almost two-tenths off opening day leader Sérgio Sette Câmara, who was the only driver to dip below a 1:14.5 at the ExCeL Centre.

The incredible nature of the circuit, which is thirty-five-percent indoors, caused problems for the teams on the opening day. Many of the sides complained that they couldn’t track their drivers GPS’, leaving the majority of the pit-walls completely oblivious as to where their drivers were.

The session itself was one with little on-track drama, with Edoardo Mortara being the only driver to spin in Free Practice 1. The Swiss driver managed to keep his ROKIT Venturi Racing car out of the wall, meaning the yellow-flag for his spin was short-lived. The Swiss driver ended the day in twelfth, leaving him with much to do ahead of Free Practice Two on Saturday.

Jean-Éric Vergne needs a big haul of points in London, the Frenchman’s weekend failed to get-off how he might have hoped, after languishing down in seventeenth place at the end of Friday.

Dragon/Penske Autosport appear to be the team to beat this weekend, with Antonio Giovinazzi making it a one-four for the side, a shock given Giovinazzi’s regular position at the back of the grid this season.

Drivers’ Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne could only manage eighth place in the day’s only session, whilst team-mate Nyck de Vries finished fifth after topping a lot of the session. Sam Bird was the top Brit, he ended the opening day of his home Grand Prix in ninth; however, almost half a second behind his Kiwi team-mate.

Staggeringly, a second covered the top twenty, with just Dan Ticktum and Alexander Sims over a second behind.

London E-Prix Free Practice 1 Full Results:

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
17Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRZDragon/Penske Autosport1:14.487
29Mitch EvansNZLTCS Jaguar Racing+0.172
337Nick CassidyNZLEnvision Racing+0.207
499Antonio GiovinazziITADragon/Penske Autosport+0.271
517Nyck de VriesNEDMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.347
623Sébastian BuemiCHENissan e.DAMS+0.422
794Pascal Wehrlein GERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.533
85Stoffel VandoorneBELMercedes-EQ Formula E Team+0.540
910Sam BirdGBRTCS Jaguar Racing+0.563
1013António Félix Da CostaPORDS Techeetah+0.606
1136André LottererGERTAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team+0.631
1248Edoardo MortaraCHEROKIT Venturi Racing+0.657
1330Oliver RowlandGBRMahindra Racing+0.662
1422Maximilian GüntherGERNissan e.DAMS+0.680
1511Lucas Di GrassiBRZROKIT Venturi Racing+0.688
164Robin FrijnsNEDEnvision Racing+0.731
1725Jean-Éric VergneFRADS Techeetah+0.745
183Oliver TurveyGBRNIO 333 FE Team+0.770
1927Jake DennisGBRAvalanche Andretti FE Team+0.839
2028Oliver AskewUSAAvalanche Andretti FE Team+0.867
2133Dan TicktumGBRNIO 333 FE Team+1.098
2229Alexander SimsGBRMahindra Racing+1.636
Share
676 posts

About author
Sports journalist/reporter and aspiring presenter
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Stoffel Vandoorne: “The fight for the championship is really hotting up”

By
2 Mins read
Stoffel Vandoorne is aiming for a strong London E-Prix weekend in a bid to extend his advantage at the top of the Formula E Drivers’ Championship.
Formula E

Edoardo Mortara: “Our pace in the second half of this season has been strong”

By
2 Mins read
Edoardo Mortara is aiming to regain his position at the top of the Drivers’ standings with two strong results this weekend in the London E-Prix.
Formula E

"Racing in London is an unforgettable experience" - Sam Bird

By
1 Mins read
Sam Bird and Jaguar will be aiming for a strong home weekend at the London E-Prix, whilst Mitch Evans is targeting to close down Vandoorne in the Drivers’ Championship.