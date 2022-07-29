Sette Camara starts London E-Prix on top in FP1

The first thirty-minutes of practice at the London E-Prix certainly didn’t disappoint, with title contender Mitch Evans ending the opening day in second place. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver was almost two-tenths off opening day leader Sérgio Sette Câmara, who was the only driver to dip below a 1:14.5 at the ExCeL Centre.

The incredible nature of the circuit, which is thirty-five-percent indoors, caused problems for the teams on the opening day. Many of the sides complained that they couldn’t track their drivers GPS’, leaving the majority of the pit-walls completely oblivious as to where their drivers were.

The session itself was one with little on-track drama, with Edoardo Mortara being the only driver to spin in Free Practice 1. The Swiss driver managed to keep his ROKIT Venturi Racing car out of the wall, meaning the yellow-flag for his spin was short-lived. The Swiss driver ended the day in twelfth, leaving him with much to do ahead of Free Practice Two on Saturday.

Jean-Éric Vergne needs a big haul of points in London, the Frenchman’s weekend failed to get-off how he might have hoped, after languishing down in seventeenth place at the end of Friday.

Dragon/Penske Autosport appear to be the team to beat this weekend, with Antonio Giovinazzi making it a one-four for the side, a shock given Giovinazzi’s regular position at the back of the grid this season.

Drivers’ Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne could only manage eighth place in the day’s only session, whilst team-mate Nyck de Vries finished fifth after topping a lot of the session. Sam Bird was the top Brit, he ended the opening day of his home Grand Prix in ninth; however, almost half a second behind his Kiwi team-mate.

Staggeringly, a second covered the top twenty, with just Dan Ticktum and Alexander Sims over a second behind.

