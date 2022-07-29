Stoffel Vandoorne: “The fight for the championship is really hotting up”

Stoffel Vandoorne goes into the penultimate double header of the season in London this weekend on top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Drivers’ standings, but his attitude to racing has not changed.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver holds an eleven-point advantage over ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara heading to the ExCeL London this weekend, and he comes to the track having scored points in all but one of the twelve races up to now.

Vandoorne has mixed feelings about returning to ExCeL London after an up-and-down weekend there twelve months ago, but he hopes this year can see him running up front and taking crucial points as the season end draws ever nearer.

“It’s going to be great to be back in London,” said Vandoorne. “There are four races to go and the fight for the championship is really hotting up, but that’s not about to change my attitude towards the weekend.

“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing since the start of the year, which is to perform well in every session while trying to secure as many points as possible.

“I have mixed feelings about last year’s race weekend in London. I had a pretty strong Sunday with pole position and the race lead, but then unfortunately, I hit a low spot when my race was ended for me.

“Things should be a bit different this year, as a few changes have been made to the track, but overtaking will still be very difficult, so doing really well in qualifying will be crucial.

“Let’s wait and see how it all turns out! We just need two strong qualifying sessions and should then be able to deliver two decent races.”

“Last year we were very competitive at this track” – Nyck de Vries

Team-mate Nyck de Vries has seen his title defence falter despite having taken two victories this season in Diriyah and Berlin.

The Dutchman has not been able to match the consistency of Vandoorne across the season, with his best result outside of his two wins being sixth place in Mexico City and Marrakesh.

De Vries hopes to end the European leg of the season on a high, however, especially in front of many of their friends, colleagues and family members who will attend what is effectively a home race for the Mercedes team, despite being a German marque.

“The London E-Prix is the last race weekend in Europe of the season and we are really looking forward to it, as it is also kind of a home race for the team,” said de Vries. “Many friends, colleagues and family members will surely cheer us on in London.

“Last year we were very competitive at this track, so we hope to build on that and have a great weekend before heading to Seoul for the final two races of the season.

“The excitement is building and we feel ready and prepared for London where hopefully we can get a good points haul for the whole team.”