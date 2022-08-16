A “dream come true” for António Félix da Costa after signing for Porsche

With Season Eight of the ABB Formula E World Championship done and dusted, silly season has well and truly kicked-off with the start of the brand-new season just a few months away. Following on from Lucas Di Grassi announcing that he’ll be moving to Mahindra Racing, Season Six champion António Félix da Costa has announced that he’ll be competing for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team in 2023.

Da Costa is joining Porsche after spending three years with DS Techeetah, with the Portuguese driver set to line-up alongside Pascal Wehrlein. Da Costa has raced in the championship since 2014, and has claimed seven victories during his time in the all-electric series.

Joining the German giants is a “dream” for Da Costa, who is looking forward to helping the side enjoy a “successful start” to Gen3.

“It’s like a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to cracking on and winning races for this team, I’ve been beaten by a Porsche many times in my career, and not only in Formula E, so I know that Porsche does everything to win. It’s in the brand’s DNA. I share the same ambition and can hardly wait to bond with the team and work together to ensure a successful start to the Gen3 era.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport is “delighted” to have the 2020 Formula E Champion onboard with their Gen3 adventure, with Laudencach holding Da Costa in “high regard”.

“I’m delighted that António is coming on board. He has an incredible skill set as a racing driver and has demonstrated many times that he’s a winner, not only in Formula E.

“We hold him in high regard as a driver and on his own merits as a person. He’s a positive guy who is a great fit for us and the Porsche Motorsport family. I’m confident that we’ll fight for victories and titles together for years to come.”

Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E knows Da Costa well from other championships, and has a “lot of respect” on a “personal level” for him.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with António. I know him from various racing series and I have a lot of respect for him on a personal level. It’s incredible what he has already achieved in Formula E. We’ll do our utmost to give him a competitive Gen3 car so that he can fight for wins and titles. The team is very much looking forward to welcoming him.”

Jean-Éric Vergne made sure to say a fitting farewell to his now former team-mate, who it’s fair to say he had a love hate relationship with. The pair appeared to be the best of friends but also the worst of enemies at times, with DS Techeetah clearly having no say whether to let them race or not!