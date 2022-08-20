Daniel Ticktum Hoping to Remain in Formula E with NIO 333 for Season Nine

Daniel Ticktum hopes to remain in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship next year after admitting he enjoyed the series more than he was expecting to in season eight.

Despite racing with the NIO 333 FE Team that struggled to fight for regular top ten finishes, Ticktum still had his moments, scoring his one and only point of the year in Rome and making it into the Qualifying duels for the first time in Seoul.

Admittedly, Ticktum says he would have preferred to be in a car that was capable of battling for points every weekend, but it was an enjoyable season for the Briton, and he hopes he can find himself back on the grid in season nine.

“I’ve enjoyed the championship more than I thought I would, I like the tracks, the events, everything like that,” said Ticktum to Motorsport.com.

“The car itself been better to drive than I expected in terms of just the Gen2 Formula E car but I mean, I’ve got to be brutally honest, I haven’t enjoyed where the team has been this year.

“We’ve made some good progress. And obviously, the key thing is to look at the positives, but after a long season and as someone who’s competitive and as driven as me it can get a little bit wearing.”

Ticktum hopes the Gen3 cars can help him become a genuine contender for points on a regular basis, and if everything goes the way it should, he should be back on the grid with NIO next January.

“I’m just very looking forward already to next season,” Ticktum added. “I’m supposed to be here, if all goes well.

“The Gen3 is all looking very exciting. There’s also some a couple of things with the car, not our car, specifically with the Gen3 that possibly haven’t got to the media yet. So there’s some interesting things going on.

“But yeah, mainly, to be honest, I’m focused already a lot on next season.”