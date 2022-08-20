Formula E

Daniel Ticktum Hoping to Remain in Formula E with NIO 333 for Season Nine

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: LAT Images, courtesy of FIA Formula E

Daniel Ticktum hopes to remain in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship next year after admitting he enjoyed the series more than he was expecting to in season eight.

Despite racing with the NIO 333 FE Team that struggled to fight for regular top ten finishes, Ticktum still had his moments, scoring his one and only point of the year in Rome and making it into the Qualifying duels for the first time in Seoul.

Admittedly, Ticktum says he would have preferred to be in a car that was capable of battling for points every weekend, but it was an enjoyable season for the Briton, and he hopes he can find himself back on the grid in season nine.

“I’ve enjoyed the championship more than I thought I would, I like the tracks, the events, everything like that,” said Ticktum to Motorsport.com.

“The car itself been better to drive than I expected in terms of just the Gen2 Formula E car but I mean, I’ve got to be brutally honest, I haven’t enjoyed where the team has been this year.

“We’ve made some good progress. And obviously, the key thing is to look at the positives, but after a long season and as someone who’s competitive and as driven as me it can get a little bit wearing.”

Ticktum hopes the Gen3 cars can help him become a genuine contender for points on a regular basis, and if everything goes the way it should, he should be back on the grid with NIO next January.

“I’m just very looking forward already to next season,” Ticktum added.  “I’m supposed to be here, if all goes well.

“The Gen3 is all looking very exciting. There’s also some a couple of things with the car, not our car, specifically with the Gen3 that possibly haven’t got to the media yet. So there’s some interesting things going on.

“But yeah, mainly, to be honest, I’m focused already a lot on next season.”

Share
12964 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula E

Porsche to ‘Work Hard’ to Make Gen3 Car ‘A Winner’ and Eliminate Weaknesses

By
1 Mins read
Porsche will need to eliminate the weaknesses in their car if they are to contend for wins and championships, according to Florian Modlinger.
Formula E

André Lotterer: “I’d like to thank the team and Porsche for three great years”

By
2 Mins read
Porsche did not get as much success as they deserved across the past three seasons says André Lotterer after the German’s departure from the team after the Seoul E-Prix.
Formula E

“We can be very proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 100 races” – Mahindra’s Dilbagh Gill

By
2 Mins read
Dilbagh Gill says there is still plenty to look forward to in the Gen3 era as Mahindra Racing celebrate one hundred races in Formula E.