DS Techeetah “gave it all until the last race” as team finish third in Constructors’ Championship

The season failed to end how DS Techeetah would’ve hoped, after they missed out on the Constructors’ Championship and finished third in the standings. Jean-Éric Vergne‘s sixth-place finish and António Félix Da Costa‘s tenth-place finish weren’t enough to move the team any higher, but at least secured them the bottom step of the championship rostrum.

Da Costa claimed the final pole of the Gen2 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, but failed to finished near the front after being forced almost into the barrier by Jake Dennis. In Dennis’ defence, he was given no room by the Portuguese driver, who is joining the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team next season.

Vergne could only manage sixth in the season finale in Seoul, after struggling for race pace throughout the E-Prix. It sums up a frustrating end to the season for the Frenchman, who ended up finishing fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Thomas Chevaucher, DS Performance Director and DS TECHEETAH Team Principal was grateful for the “huge work” done by the entire team, as they set their focus to Season Nine.

“As promised, we gave it all until the last race but this season in Formula E was once again really tight. Thanks to the huge work of all the team and to our performing DS E-TENSE FE21 we end after all on the Teams’ Championship podium. After 7 podiums this season, we are keeping DS Automobiles among the leader of the championship and I’m proud of it. Now it’s already time to focus on season 9 with new goals of wins and victory.”

Mark Preston DS TECHEETAH CEO, celebrated the sport’s and the team’s one-hundredth race, with the season finale having been the hundredth race since the series began.

“Glad to have taken part in all 100 races in Formula E, being on pole with Antonio, who I started this journey with in Season 1 is quite special. An unfortunate coming together with Dennis put paid to Antonio’s podium chances. JEV had a solid race and coming home 6th with Antonio 10th. The team takes home 3rd in the Championship in an incredibly competitive season.”