“I am incredibly proud of the team” – ROKiT Venturi’s Jérôme D’Ambrosio

Credit: ROKiT Venturi Racing

ROKiT Venturi Racing sit thirty-five points behind the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team following the London E-Prix, where Lucas Di Grassi rescued a much needed victory for the team.

After Race One, where Di Grassi was forced to start from last after having all of his Qualifying times deleted, Venturi desperately needed some points. Especially with Edoardo Mortara failing to finish in the top ten on Saturday also. Di Grassi rescued a small number of points for the team in Race One, after overcoming his last-place start for supposedly impeding others during Qualifying.

The Brazilian lined-up in second-place for Race Two, where he managed to find his way past Jake Dennis late-on and breakaway to secure a well-deserved victory. It was some vital points for the side, with championship contender Mortara failing to finish in the points yet again in Race Two.

Team Principal Jérôme D’Ambrosio was delighted after the second race, where he shared just how “proud” he was of his whole team.

“It was a fantastic race today – awesome drives in qualifying and the race from Lucas to achieve this first, and well deserved, win with the team. Unfortunately, it didn’t go Edo’s way today, but that’s Formula E and I have no doubt that he will come back fighting in Seoul. Most of all though, I am incredibly proud of the team – yesterday was a very difficult day and today we showed once again what we’re made of. We won’t stop fighting until it’s over.”

