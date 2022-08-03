“I was always having to defend my position” – Maximilian Günther

It was a mixed weekend fo Nissan E.DAMS‘ Maximilian Günther, who finished in the points at one of the two races at the London E-Prix.

Günther qualified for the Quarter-Final section of the qualifying duels across both Saturday and Sunday; however, the twenty-five year-old made it no further.

He finished eighth in Race One, but could’ve finished slightly higher had it not been for energy problems late on. In Race Two the German driver finished outside the points, after being hit into a wall and forced into the pits for a nose change.

Had this not happened, then the Nissan driver would’ve most likely have finished in the top ten once again, but had to settle for points in just Saturday’s race.

Despite the unfortunate events that took place in Race Two for Günther, the German was “extremely happy” with his London E-Prix performance.

“I am extremely happy with the weekend in London. We adjusted the car a little after the first free practice session on Friday, which really paid off. The first race went superbly and I was always in sixth place, but I lost a lot of energy as I was always having to defend my position. The car also felt really good on Sunday and we had the pace to score more points, but the damage finished our race. Nonetheless, I am feeling good ahead of the final race weekend in Seoul.”