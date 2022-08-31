Jake Dennis remains with Avalanche Andretti in multi-year agreement

London E-Prix winner Jake Dennis has signed a multi-year extension with Avalanche Andretti FE Team, which will see the British driver lead the team’s campaign into the new era of the sport.

Dennis was one of the most impressive drivers on the grid last season, with the Brit now “super motivated” to push on into the Gen3 future. Dennis joined Andretti’s Formula E programme in 2020, and has delivered ever since.

The British driver is looking forward to his future with Andretti, especially with the team now being powered by a Porsche powertrain.

“I started my Formula E journey with Andretti and I’m excited to continue to work with the team that has continued to support my career in this series. Season 9 with the Gen3 era is an exciting time for all teams, and for us in particular with the new relationship with Porsche supplying the powertrain.

“I’m super motivated for next year and feel certain that with the dedication, teamwork, and investment I’ve seen over the past two years with Avalanche Andretti FE, we’ll be able to fight for wins and titles in the future.”

Team Principal Roger Griffiths labels Dennis as a “formidable competitor”, who he is sure will play a “integral part” in helping the team push towards the front next season.

“Jake is a formidable competitor and has shown that in the two seasons he has been with Avalanche Andretti FE. His determination, talent, and charisma on and off track, gives us great confidence that he will play an integral part in continuing to push us forward to compete and excel at the front of the field in the FIA Formula E World Championship.”

Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport, is hoping that the resigning of Dennis will help the Formula E project continue to build “into season nine and beyond”, with keeping jake being a “great step” towards it.

“Keeping Jake a part of Avalanche Andretti FE is a great step for our success as a team heading into Season 9. Jake has been a successful driver and leader over the past two years with our team, and we are looking forward to this continuing into Season 9 and beyond. This step is a continuation of building Avalanche Andretti FE towards consistency to achieve our main mission, to win.”