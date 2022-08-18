Mercedes’ Ian James: “This success we’ve had together in Formula E is just phenomenal”

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team said goodbye to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after last weekend’s Seoul E-Prix, and Team Principal Ian James says it is amazing to go out on the high of winning both World titles for a second consecutive season.

After Nyck de Vries’ triumph last season, this year was all about Stoffel Vandoorne, with the Belgian closing out a hugely consistent season with a second-place finish to win the title by thirty-three points.

And James says the success the team has had during their time in Formula E has been phenomenal, and he thanked everyone for all their hard work and effort across the past four seasons.

“Wow! What a day and what a journey it’s been!” said James. “Congratulations to the team, congratulations to Stoffel and congratulations to Nyck. Everyone has played such a vital role in us winning the team title.

“When the Mercedes-Benz board made the decision to enter Formula E four years ago, we didn’t know how it would turn out. Now we are sitting here and have won both World Championship titles for the second time in a row. This success we’ve had together in Formula E is just phenomenal.

“Congratulations to all the women and men at Brackley, Brixworth and Stuttgart.”

James, who will move to a new role as Team Principal of the incoming McLaren FE Team next season, admitted it was an emotional moment to see Vandoorne clinch the title on Sunday, and he feels the Belgian’s development, as well as that of the team, has been ‘mega’.

“I have to admit, this is an emotional moment for me,” he said. “Stoffel has done a fantastic job all year. He really deserves this title.

“But not only because of the title win, but also his development has been mega. The same goes for the team, everyone has been great. This achievement has only been possible because of the dedication and effort of all the team members in Brixworth, Brackley and Stuttgart.

“Together they have done it. With this work ethic. I’ve never seen anything like it before, but that’s what leads to results like this. We can’t wait to be back next season for a new chapter in our story as a team, but for now: I’ll be off to celebrate with the team.”