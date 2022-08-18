Mitch Evans ‘Very Proud’ of Jaguar Team Effort Despite Missing out on Title in Seoul

Mitch Evans gave it his all throughout the Seoul E-Prix weekend, but the New Zealander came up just short in claiming his maiden ABB FIA Formula E World Championship triumph.

The Jaguar TCS Racing driver claimed a superb victory in race one on Saturday to keep himself in the hunt, but a lowly grid slot on Sunday and a seventh place finish in the race gave Stoffel Vandoorne and the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team the title.

Despite missing out on the title in the final round for a second consecutive year, Evans says he is proud in the way that he and the team did not give up until the end, and he hopes to go one better when the Gen3 cars take to the track in season nine in January.

“The team should be proud of what we have all achieved,” said Evans. “We came up a little short, but it is still a triumph, especially as we took the fight to the last day.

“We didn’t have the pace in the dry today and we didn’t qualify well enough. It does hurt missing out on the last day again but it’s different circumstances this time.

“We did everything we could, four wins, seven podiums and I’m very proud. Roll on season nine and Gen3 where we’ll be back fighting for the top spot.”

“It’s really hard to fight with drivers who have been racing the car for a full season” – Norman Nato

Evans had a new team-mate in Seoul as Sam Bird was ruled out with a hand injury, with test driver Norman Nato making a return to Formula E a year after losing his drive with ROKiT Venturi Racing.

It was a difficult weekend for the Frenchman as he ended thirteenth and fourteenth across the two races in South Korea, with Qualifying in particular difficult on his return to the category. However, he felt he was always going to up against it around drivers who have raced the whole season.

“It has been a pleasure to jump in the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 this weekend,” said Nato. “It was really unexpected. Qualifying has been a tough one, we’ve been struggling a little today but the race was harder than anticipated.

“I did everything I could but it’s really hard to fight with drivers who have been racing the car for a full season. I have really enjoyed this experience so thanks to everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing.”