René Rast announces Season Nine comeback with series newbies McLaren

Audi legend René Rast has been announced as the new NEOM McLaren Formula E Team‘s first driver, as the German prepares for life back in Formula E.

The sports car icon has parted ways with Audi, in order to take up racing with BMW Motorsport; however, he will also be competing in Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with McLaren, who are joining the championship in 2023.

Rast is no stranger to the series, after racing for half of the 2019/20 season and competing the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign for Audi. He made a one-off appearance in 2015/16 for Team Aguri, at the Berlin E-Prix.

The three-time DTM champion has claimed two podiums previously in the series, with the German highly likely to build on that number in the first season of Gen3.

Rast is “delighted” to join the team, and is “extremely motivated” to get going in Season Nine.

“I am delighted to join the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. As a racing fan, McLaren has always had huge appeal. It’s an iconic name in motorsport with a rich history, so I feel privileged and proud to be able represent McLaren in Formula E next season.

“I’ve done a season in Formula E before, it was a great experience, and I felt after that year I wasn’t done yet. I’m excited that I am now getting the opportunity to continue that journey. I’m extremely motivated and have no doubt we will create something great together. I can’t wait to get started!”

Ian James, Managing Director, McLaren Electric Racing (effective 1st Sept 2022), is “delighted” with the signing or Rast. James is used to working with incredible drivers, having taken the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team to the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship. McLaren have taken Mercedes’ place in the series.

“While we approach the start of a new chapter for the team, I am delighted to be able to add René to our driver line up for next season. René has shown his race craft over and over again in every series he has competed in to date.

“He is not only extremely fast, but also consistent, and has valuable previous experience in Formula E, which will be of great help both to the team and himself. Season 9 promises to be an exciting challenge for the team and I’m happy to have one of our cars in the trusted hands of René.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing has labelled Rast as a “true racer”, and someone he’s very happy to welcome to the “McLaren Racing family”.

“René has impressed over the years in the series he has competed in. He is a true racer and has proven to be quick in any car he’s driven. His previous experience in Formula E will be invaluable as we head into this exciting new era of racing for McLaren Racing. I’m delighted to welcome René to the McLaren Racing family.”