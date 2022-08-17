Sébastian Buemi says goodbye to E.DAMS and hello to Envision Racing

The season finale at the Seoul E-Prix represented Sébastian Buemi‘s last race for Nissan E.DAMS, with the Swiss driver having competed for E.DAMS since the very beginning of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The side who were originally known as Renault E.DAMS, claimed the Constructors’ Championship in all of the first three years of the all-electric series. Buemi went on to win his only Formula E Drivers’ Championship in Season Two, where the title went down to the wire at the season finale London E-Prix. Buemi and title rival that year Lucas Di Grassi famously both crashed at the first corner of the first lap.

Since Gen2 where the team became known as Nissan E.DAMS, success has been harder to come by for both E.DAMS and Buemi, with his departure from the team who he’s competed ninety-eight Formula E races for seemingly coming at the right time.

Buemi’s move to Envision Racing is an exciting one, with the side having produced strong results consistently with Robin Frijns especially. Buemi will be lining-up alongside Nick Cassidy at the team, with Frijns moving elsewhere.

The Swiss driver wrote a goodbye message to Nissan E.DAMS on social media, which can be seen below:

The end of the Formula E S8 and my last moments with @Nissanedams 98 races together since the beginning of the championship. We enjoyed victoires and podiums. Thanks the whole team who worked so hard during all these years. Let’s see what is in store with the Gen3. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lulISXhtvW — Sébastien Buemi (@Sebastien_buemi) August 15, 2022

Buemi finished ninth-place in the final race of Gen2 and the final race of his with E.DAMS, the Swiss was “pleased” to end the era in the points places in Seoul.

“I’m happy to end the season with a strong race and some points. Qualifying wasn’t ideal but the car felt good in the race, and we were able to drive smoothly and make some overtakes to move up 10 positions. Saturday was a bit frustrating as we had a brilliant qualifying session, coming close to the Duels.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in the incident early on, and although my car wasn’t particularly damaged, we had to receive help from the marshals to get back on track and that meant we couldn’t continue. Despite that, I’m pleased with the pace we showed in both qualifying and race and happy to end the Gen2 era in the points.”