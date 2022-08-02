Stadium Super Trucks invited to Bristol Motor Speedway in September

Bristol Motor Speedway is a legendary facility known for NASCAR, but it has occasionally welcomed non-pavement disciplines like dirt and even rallycross. On 3/4 September, BMS will add the Stadium Super Trucks as part of YouTube personality Cleetus McFarland‘s Bristol 1000 weekend. As of this article’s publishing, the trucks are scheduled to race following Bristol 1000 qualifying on Sunday.

McFarland revealed the invitation in a video posted to his second YouTube channel on Tuesday. He is competing in this weekend’s Music City Grand Prix with the trucks in what will be his second career start.

“We have locked in our deal with Super Stadium Trucks,” said McFarland. “As if racing cars at Bristol wasn’t going to be crazy enough, on September 3rd we have the best burnout contest the United States has ever seen guaranteed, and then Sunday, September 4th, amidst a Bristol 1000 Crown Vic race with thirty of your favourite YouTubers driving Crown Vics, we will have Super Stadium Trucks racing with Robby Gordon.”

An automotive YouTuber with nearly three million subscribers on his main channel, McFarland made his SST début at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in April. After finishing tenth in the first race, he was only meters away from winning the second event before he tried to correct his truck mid-air and spun out upon landing, causing him to hit the wall and lose the win to Gordon.

While short course off-road trucks are certainly a new face for Bristol, the Tennessee short track is no stranger to off-road racing. In 2013, Red Bull Global Rallycross raced on a course that began on the backstretch pit lane and swept through the two oval corners before cutting through the infield then rejoining the oval. The circuit mostly retained its concrete surface save for a dirt section on the oval’s frontstretch.

BMS also currently hosts the Food City Dirt Race and Bristol Dirt Nationals, where the oval is completely covered in dirt for the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series as well as dirt-specific classes like late models.

“We’re talking jumps on the oval,” McFarland continued. “Don’t even know how that’s going to work yet. We’ve been waiting to announce this because I’ve been talking to Robby about it for a while, we finally got the deal done and signed today.”

Bristol will be the third primarily oval pavement track to host an SST race after Texas Motor Speedway from 2017 to 2019 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014.