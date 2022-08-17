Susie Wolff to step down as CEO of Venturi Racing ahead of 2023 Maserati switch

With Season Eight of the ABB Formula E World Championship having drawn to a close last weekend, ROKIT Venturi Racing CEO Susie Wolff has announced that she’ll be vacating her role at the team, who are set to become Maserati next season.

Wolff has done wonders since joining the Monaco-based team, having taken them from backmarkers to title contenders. She joined the team as Team Principal in 2018, before becoming CEO in 2021. She oversaw Venturi’s most successful season yet in the all-electric series, after they came second in the Constructors’ Championship, and Edoardo Mortara came third in the Drivers’ Standings this year.

The former DTM and Williams Racing test driver will leave a huge hole to fill at the side, who will be powered by Maserati for Season Nine.

The wife of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team boss Toto Wolff released a heartfelt series of posts on social media announcing her departure, where she said the following:

“As the most successful season in Venturi FE’s history comes to an end, so does my personal journey with the team and Formula E. I leave with immense pride in the solid foundations we have built together, as the team begins a new chapter with Maserati. When I joined Venturi FE, my goal was to build a team that was not just successful on track, but stood for a greater purpose.

“A racing family that celebrate diversity and championed inclusivity. While that journey still continues, I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made. Little did I know four years ago the scale of the challenges we would face as a team. It was these tough moments that defined the resilience, faith and trust that we have built in each other: to come from racing at the back to consistently fighting for victories and titles.

“Thank you Gildo Pastor for your vision and belief in the team. Also Alejandro Agag and everyone in Formula E for four great seasons of racing. And finally, to my team Venturi FE, it was an honour to have led and represented such a talented and motivated group of people.”