Theo Oeverhaus to become youngest ever DTM driver

17-year-old DTM Trophy driver, Theo Oeverhaus, will become the youngest ever DTM driver in the next round of the main series at the Nürburgring, with a guest drive as part of the Walkenhorst Motorsport team.

Oeverhaus has been a DTM Trophy driver since 2021, picking up a maiden win in his first season at Hockenheim. The German has enjoyed more success this season, currently sitting third in the drivers’ standings, notching up 76 points with a victory at the Norisring and second place at the Lausitzring.

He will partner Esteban Muth and Marco Wittmann at the Walkenhorst team, driving a BMW M4. And in doing so, taking the record for the youngest ever driver in the category from Pascal Wehrlein, who made his debut at the age of 18 in 2013.

On this opportunity Oeverhaus said: “I am really happy about this chance and the confidence from DTM to be racing as the youngest driver in history. It will be a tough weekend for me as I will be racing in DTM Trophy as well. Nevertheless, I am very much looking forward to showing how well one can progress through the ranks of the junior series BMW M2 Cup and DTM Trophy into the high-quality DTM. Huge thanks to Walkenhorst Motorsport who are supporting me both in DTM Trophy and in DTM”.

Niclas Königbauer, team manager at Walkenhorst added: “For us as a team, being able to accompany Theo from karting to DTM in such a successful way makes us proud and brings great joy. I am really curious to find out how he will do in his first GT3 sprint race. And, of course, I hope to see further young talents on the unique DTM platform and that we are allowed to be a part of the success story”.