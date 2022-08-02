“This is Formula E and anything can happen” – Mercedes EQ’s Ian James

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team are on the brink of claiming the Constructors’ Championship, after a strong weekend at the London E-Prix sees them take a thirty-five point margin in the season finale in South Korea.

It’s not just joy for the team in the Constructors’, there is also reason for the team to celebrate the current Drivers’ standings, as Stoffel Vandoorne extended his lead to thirty-six points from Mitch Evans.

Vandoorne had a strong weekend, after finishing second in Race One, and then recovering to fourth-place in Race Two. Sunday’s race especially was a champion’s drive by the Belgian driver, who finished fourth despite having started thirteenth. None of his title rivals could capitalise on his poor Qualifying on Sunday, as they all failed to finish in the points.

Nyck de Vries‘ weekend ended better than it started, after being awarded a five-second penalty late on in Race One for moving under braking whilst defending third-place from Nick Cassidy. The penalty saw De Vries drop off the podium, much to his disappointment. He made up for it in Race Two, where this time he finished third but wasn’t awarded with a late penalty.

Mercedes-EQ Team Principal Ian James was very pleased with the team’s “healthy haul of points” across the weekend, but is aware that anything can still happen.

“We wrap up the weekend in London with a very healthy haul of points. Today’s race was always going to be challenging, with Nyck and Stoffel starting P5 and P13 respectively.



“Nyck was in a position to capitalise and go for a podium finish – and he did just that. He put in an amazing drive and ended up on the podium, really well deserved. Stoffel fought every turn, every pass of that race. He used all of his race craft to finish 4th. To come from 13th to 4th is awesome, especially here in London. Others had some misfortune and, as racers, we can feel the pain but it worked in our favour today.



“We are now almost at the end of the season, with just one race weekend and two races to go. We have a small advantage to our competitors – in both teams’ and drivers’ standings, but this is Formula E and anything can happen. There is no excuse and no margin for mistakes; it is going to be full focus, delivering another weekend in which we are on the case every single session, every single lap.”