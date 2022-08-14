Turkington seals lights-to-flag victory in Snetterton opener

Team BMW’s Colin Turkington converted his pole position to a lights-to-flag victory to begin Sunday’s proceedings at Snetterton as the four time BTCC champion kept his stablemate, Jake Hill at bay throughout.

Turkington’s only threat came from the race start and subsequent safety cars with Michael Crees and Aiden Moffat in strife at the start and end of the 15 lap race respectively. Hill seemingly wanted to bank points so sat behind his teammate and championship rival until towards the end when he tried for one last push to no avail.

Content with second, he held off Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com driver, Tom Ingram to complete the leading trio. The only top five change came in the form of Adam Morgan who found his way past Stephen Jelley who benefited from Jason Plato having to withstand pressure from a battle pack include Dan Cammish, Ash Sutton, Dan Rowbottom and Gordon Shedden.

With Shedden joining at the end after a brilliant undercut on Toyota GAZOO UK Racing’s Ricky Collard late on. Further down, Rory Butcher made progress into the points alongside George Gamble with both making charges from the back, the latter in the most recent race winner having issues on the formation lap which sent him to the back but he finished one place off his starting position in 16th.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 1 – Snetterton

1. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW 15 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +1.098s

3. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +3.604s

4. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +4.171s

5. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +5.133s

6. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +6.519s

7. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +6.795s

8. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +7.915s

9. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +7.945s

10. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +8.037s

11. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +10.850s

12. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +11.598s

13. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +11.982s

14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +12.221s

15. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +12.362s

16. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.640s

17. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +17.521s

18. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +17.763s

19. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +18.418s

20. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +19.608s

21. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +19.719s

22. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +20.120s

23. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +24.949s

24. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +25.401s

25. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +25.418s

26. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +6 laps

27. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +7 laps

28. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +12 laps

29. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +15 laps